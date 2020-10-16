No Comments

Ford Donates 700K Masks for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Ford donating 700,000 masks during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Photo: Ford

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Ford Warriors in Pink is focusing its efforts in 2020 to help patients get masks during the COVID-19 crisis. Ford Motor Company announced on Thursday that Warriors in Pink is donating 700,000 masks to patients and survivors of breast cancer as well as their families.

Innovative New Fords: 2021 Mustang Mach-E finds the perfect balance between performance, excitement

Ford Warriors in Pink’s outreach includes two major actions that took place over the past week. On Oct. 14, Ford showed it support for METAvivor by lighting up Ford Field in shades of pink, broadcasting awareness across the city of Detroit. METAvivor is a nonprofit focused on raising awareness of metastatic breast cancer and ensuring equity in the distribution of research and patient care.

On Oct. 15, Ford Warriors in Pink delivered 173,280 masks to cancer treatment centers throughout Southeast Michigan. One hundred thousand of those masks went to Henry Ford Health System centers in the region. The deliveries came courtesy of a Ford Transit van wrapped in a snazzy Warriors in Pink livery.

Photos: Ford Warriors in Pink delivers masks in Michigan

A Ford Warriors in Pink-liveried Transit

Photo: Ford

The fully stocked cargo area of the Transit

Photo: Ford

Masks being unloaded

Photo: Ford

Handing off masks to a medical professional

Photo: Ford

Ford Warriors in Pink plans to provide another half-million masks to patients, survivors, and supporters nationwide over the next month.

Ford Warriors in Pink carries the automaker’s fight against breast cancer into its 26th year. Over the past quarter-century, Ford and Warriors in Pink have donated $138 million to the cause. One hundred percent of all net proceeds from Warriors in Pink merchandise goes to programs, events, and partnerships. Ford Warriors in Pink also focuses on improving the quality of life for current patients and survivors. Its More Good Days program has offered 60,000 experiences since launching in 2015.

Coming Soon from Ford: 2021 Ford Bronco is an off-road conqueror coming next spring