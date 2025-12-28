500,000 Sold in 14 Months: The $9K Geely EV That’s Outselling Tesla and BYD in the EV Race

Launched in October 2024 by Geely Auto, a company under the Geely Group umbrella, which also includes Volvo, Polestar, and Zeekr, the Xingyuan has quickly outpaced established EV leaders. From January to November 2025, the company sold nearly 430,000 units, pushing the hatchback to the number one position in China and third place globally behind only the Model Y and Model 3.

The vehicle’s rise reflects a major shift in what Chinese consumers are looking for in an electric car. With high-value features, modern tech, and competitive pricing, the Xingyuan is pushing the boundaries of what an affordable EV can offer.

Disrupting Affordability Standards In China’s EV Market

The Xingyuan’s base price is a central part of its appeal. Starting at just 68,800 yuan (around $9,700) and topping out at $12,340, it sits firmly in the affordable EV category, directly challenging the long-dominant BYD Seagull. Yet its equipment, software, and build quality have led many to see it as offering more for the money.

Built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture-Entry (SEA-E), a dedicated platform for budget electric models, the Xingyuan is equipped with two CATL lithium-iron phosphate battery options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh. The smaller pack allows a driving range of 310 kilometers (192 miles), while the larger one reaches 410 kilometers (254 miles), based on China’s Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), which is known to be more forgiving than U.S. EPA standards.

The relatively modest range is mitigated by China’s vast charging network, which now, includes over 16 million connectors, most of them private. With two chargers for every five vehicles, access to EV charging in urban areas is becoming more common than gas stations, a significant trend, as thousands of gas stations are expected to shut down by the end of the decade.

Geely Geome Xingyuan – © Geely

Unexpected Engineering In A Budget Hatchback

Though its price suggests entry-level expectations, the Xingyuan surprises in its engineering and design choices. Unlike most affordable superminis, it features rear-wheel drive and independent rear suspension, giving it a smoother and more refined ride. In contrast, the BYD Seagull uses a more conventional front-wheel-drive setup and a torsion-beam rear suspension.

Another standout element is the vehicle’s interior technology. The Xingyuan comes with Geely’s Flyme Auto smart cockpit system, a feature normally reserved for the group’s higher-end models. Inside, drivers get a 14.1-inch infotainment display, an 8.8-inch digital gauge cluster, and a surprising amount of cargo space; 375 liters in the rear trunk and an additional 70-liter frunk. Combined, this outperforms the Volkswagen Golf, a much larger vehicle in terms of storage.

Chinese reviewers have noted the high-quality interior materials and overall build quality, which exceed expectations for a vehicle in this price range. These features have likely contributed to its broad appeal, especially among first-time EV buyers looking for value without compromise.

Minimal Sacrifices, Maximum Impact

While the Xingyuan delivers on most fronts, some compromises are evident. It does not have rear windshield wipers, and the front wipers lack automatic functionality. The air conditioning system is manual only, foregoing automatic climate control features. Despite these omissions, the overall value package remains strong enough to maintain consumer enthusiasm.

These cost-cutting measures have not hindered the car’s momentum. Since its debut, the Xingyuan has rapidly accelerated into the global spotlight. In the first three quarters of 2025, it became the third best-selling EV worldwide. If current sales trends continue through the end of the year, it may even surpass the Model 3’s global rank, especially given the slowing EV demand in the U.S. market.