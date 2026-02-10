Geely Just Unveiled an EV That Can Travel 1,525 Kilometers on a Single Charge

The race for longer electric vehicle ranges has become a key battleground in the automotive industry. As electric mobility gains traction worldwide, consumers are increasingly looking for cars that can go further on a single charge.

Geely’s Boyue EREV is positioned as a game-changer, offering an unprecedented driving range that could make it a standout in the competitive Chinese EV market. While details on the vehicle’s technical specifications remain scarce, the announcement has drawn attention for its potential to revolutionize the market.

Geely’s Bold Move to Extend EV Range

Geely’s latest model, the Boyue EREV, is part of the company’s strategy to push the boundaries of what electric vehicles can achieve in terms of range. With an electric-only range of 375 kilometers, the Boyue EREV goes even further with its extended range capabilities, reaching a total of 1,525 kilometers.

This puts it among the top performers in the market, surpassing many existing EVs in terms of distance per charge. The car benefits from a large-capacity battery, which allows it to offer such an extensive driving range, positioning it as a serious contender in the Chinese market where EV competition is fierce.

Geely Boyue EREV – © Geely

Modern Design and Upgraded Technology

The Boyue EREV’s design closely resembles its predecessor, the Boyue, with a few modern touches. It retains the aesthetic of the older Geely SUV, but with improved technology and features. The new version incorporates an updated interior with light brown seat coverings and modern finishes, aiming to appeal to customers seeking both functionality and style.

The centerpiece of the interior is a floating central touchscreen, paired with a high-quality audio system known as Flyme Sound, enhancing the overall driving experience. While specifics on the dimensions of the car are still not fully disclosed, it’s likely to have similar measurements to the Ruilan 7, another recent Geely model.

The Competitive Edge of Extended Range

The introduction of the Boyue EREV highlights the growing trend in the electric vehicle industry to prioritize long-range capabilities. In a market where EVs are becoming increasingly popular, range anxiety remains a major concern for consumers.

According to Geely, the Boyue EREV’s ability to cover 1,525 kilometers without needing to recharge at a station could give it a significant edge over competitors. This vehicle’s extended range could make it an attractive option for customers who frequently travel long distances, offering both convenience and peace of mind.