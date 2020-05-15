No Comments

Genesis Hopes to Rebound from April Sales Adversity

The G70 sedan led Genesis sales in April

Photo: Genesis

April was a challenging month for Genesis, as the premium auto brand worked hard to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its sales.

Genesis Motor America reported 806 U.S. sales for the month. That number is down 49.8 percent from the same period in 2019.

The brand’s March and April sales struggles are reflected in its year-to-date sales. Over the first four months of 2020, Genesis sold 4,761 units, down 18.8 percent so far compared to 2019.

“Genesis had built great momentum in the first two months of 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic affected our sales in March and April, but Genesis outperformed our competitors on a percentage basis and gained market share,” said Mark Del Rosso, Genesis Motor North America’s president and CEO. “Genesis is well positioned to merge from this unprecedented period more nimble, more agile, and more prepared to deliver an unrivaled experience for our customers.”

Genesis hopes the new GV80 crossover will help the brand’s sales recover later this year

Photo: James Lipman

Genesis’ bestselling model for April was the G70 sedan, which moved 551 units — a decline of 34.7 percent from April 2019.

Until the pandemic hit, Genesis was in a strong position to record strong gains for the year. Fortunately for the brand’s prospects, it’s still poised to get a huge boost later this year with the arrival of the 2021 GV80. The first-ever Genesis crossover will go into production this summer, and anticipation is high.

Del Rosso recently told CNET that nearly 10,000 customers have reserved the GV80 so far. To put that number in perspective, Genesis sold 21,233 vehicles in all of 2019. If the brand can sell 10,000 units of its new crossover, that will go a long way toward counteracting the sales losses of the past few months.