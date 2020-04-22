No Comments

Genesis Bolsters Customer Support in Canada Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo: Genesis

With its new Genesis Cares program, Genesis Motors Canada is easing customers’ minds during the COVID-19 pandemic with flexible financing arrangements, purchasing options, and ownership services.

“At Genesis, our core principle has always been respect for our customers,” said Richard Trevisan, the brand director for Genesis Motors Canada. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created anxiety and uncertainty for many people in communities across Canada and around the world. We want to do our part to help alleviate some of that stress by providing reassurance and solutions for their transportation needs.”

Financing Arrangements

Current Genesis owners can defer payments for up to three months depending on their needs and loan provider. Lease customers can get a one-month deferral. If their lease is ending, they’re eligible for an extension of up to three months. New Genesis owners can take advantage of a six-month deferred payment period for all of the brand’s models.

The First Genesis Crossover: Take a sneak peek at the all-new 2021 GV80

The all-new GV80 crossover is among the Genesis models that customers can purchase via an entirely online process

Photo: Genesis

Purchasing Options

Customers who wish to purchase a new Genesis vehicle can safely complete each step of the buying process through the brand’s online portal. These all-online steps include vehicle configuration and accessorizing, trade-in appraisal, no-haggle pricing, financing, and at-home delivery.

Ownership Services

All Genesis owners in Canada are eligible for five years or 100,000 km of complimentary scheduled maintenance. This perk includes at-home pickup and drop-off, a courtesy vehicle to drive during service, complimentary navigation map updates, and a subscription to Genesis Connected Services.

To protect customers from the spread of COVID-19, Genesis dealers in Canada are also implementing safety measures during service and test drives. Frequent vehicle sanitization, strict hygiene practices, electronic work orders are just some of the ways dealers are protecting Genesis customers, employees, and communities during this difficult time.

Sporty and Sophisticated: Experience the grace and athleticism of the 2020 Genesis G70