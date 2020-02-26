No Comments

Genesis Mint Concept, G90 Sedan Win 2019 Good Design Awards

The Genesis Mint Concept

Photo: Genesis

The Genesis brand recently received new validation for its beautifully realized vehicles, capturing 2019 Good Design awards for the 2020 G90 sedan and the Mint Concept car.

The annual Good Design award process singles out products from around the world in many categories and evaluates them according to their aesthetics, form, function, eco-friendliness, and other criteria. Genesis models have now won in the Transportation category for five years in a row.

“As a relatively new brand, Genesis has introduced a design that greatly resonates with the luxury car market,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group’s chief design officer. “The G90 is the embodiment of flagship transportation while the Mint reinterprets what a luxurious, city-focused runabout could be. The Good Design awards are a high-water mark we aim for each time we put pen to paper.”

The 2020 Genesis G90

Photo: Genesis

The Mint Concept presents a uniquely sporty exterior look based on the brand’s Athletic Elegance philosophy. Throughout, this electric vehicle incorporates innovative design elements that maximize space, save energy, and provide outstanding performance and comfort.

For example, the diamond-inspired G-Matrix pattern is integrated into the battery floor for better air circulation and cooling. An automatically swiveling bench seat and instrument panel makes it easier to get in and out. The storage compartment is accessed via reverse scissor doors. Meanwhile, the vehicle’s lightweight, compact design and fast-charging battery make it ideal for convenient urban transportation.

The 2020 G90 boasts a completely new exterior inspired by the Athletic Elegance design philosophy and a spacious, flowing interior characterized by what Genesis calls Horizontal Architecture. The headlamps and taillamps incorporate the G-Matrix design.

The G90 also debuts an array of new Genesis technologies, including a 12.3-inch navigation display screen, active noise cancellation, and numerous active safety systems.

