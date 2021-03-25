No Comments

Genesis Reveals Plans for GV60 EV Crossover

Photo: Genesis

Genesis is about to ramp up its electric vehicle lineup in a big way. By the end of the year, the premium brand plans to reveal its first battery-electric vehicle, the GV60 EV — with more models to follow.

GV70 Revealed: Check out this all-new Genesis luxury SUV

According to a report from InsideEVs, the upcoming introduction of the Genesis GV60 EV was announced in a meeting of national automotive dealers last month.

Size-wise, the GV60 EV will be a smaller crossover that fits just below the soon-to-be-released GV70 in the Genesis lineup. Although it’s likely to have its own distinctive exterior look, the GV60 EV will ride on the same E-GMP global platform as the recently announced Hyundai Ioniq 5. It’s not clear if there will be a gas-powered version.

Genesis hasn’t announced specs for the GV60 EV. If it’s anything like the Ioniq 5, we can expect a choice of shorter-range or longer-range batteries that deliver up to around 300 miles of range. The GV60 EV should also be able to power up quickly, going from 10 percent to 80 percent after 18 minutes connected to a 350-kilowatt charger.

The GV60 EV is just the first in what’s likely to be an onslaught of electric models from Genesis. Another InsideEVs report notes that Genesis recently got trademarks in South Korea for the G70e, G80e, G90e, GV70e, GV80e, and GV90e names.

High-Tech Innovations: Learn about three of the coolest features on the new Genesis GV80 SUV

It’s not clear yet if the brand actually plans to follow up on every one of these trademarks. If all of these models do eventually go into production, every vehicle in the Genesis lineup would be electrified — and then some, as no regular GV90 has been announced yet.

Genesis leaders previously stated that the brand won’t produce any plug-in hybrid models, so buyers would need to choose between gas or EV versions.

Once the GV60 EV comes out, it’s likely that an electric GV70 would come next. Spy shots have captured this model undergoing camouflaged tests, but we don’t know yet how far along it is.

More information on the GV60 EV is likely to surface soon, and you can read all about it here at The News Wheel.