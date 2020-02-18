No Comments

Genesis Sales Rise 14.3 Percent in January

The G70 sedan was Genesis’ bestselling vehicle for January

Photo: Genesis

Genesis Motor America posted a 14.3 percent increase in sales for January, adding to the brand’s momentum as it seeks to establish itself as a luxury player to be reckoned with.

For the month, Genesis sold 1,399 vehicles, a solid gain over the 1,224 units it moved in January 2019.

“January represented a strong start to our sales year — balancing significant year-over-year growth with some limited challenges in supply after closing 2019 with our best-ever sales month in December,” said Mark Del Rosso, chief executive officer for Genesis Motor North America.

The most popular Genesis vehicle for January was the G70 sport sedan, with 716 units sold — a 20.1 percent improvement over the same month last year.

Sleek and Sporty: Learn more about the 2020 Genesis G70

The all-new GV80 SUV should provide Genesis with a big sales boost when it arrives later this year

Photo: Genesis

The G80 midsize sedan sold 456 units, down 3.6 percent from January 2018. The completely redesigned G90 flagship sedan enjoyed an especially strong month, selling 227 units and achieving a 46.5 percent sales increase.

Although Genesis has struggled to establish itself in the luxury market since launching in the U.S. in late 2016, 2019 seems to have been a turning point. For the year, Genesis was able to increase sales by 106 percent.

Now, it looks to be on the verge of even greater sales success. Later this year, the South Korean brand will begin selling its first-ever SUV model, the 2021 GV80. The GV80 could give Genesis the edge it’s been seeking, balancing its sedan-heavy lineup with an entry in the red-hot luxury SUV segment.

“I just can’t say how thrilled and anxious our retail partners are to see our new flagship GV80 SUV in their communities across America,” said Del Rosso.

Join the Family: Find out about the many benefits of Genesis ownership