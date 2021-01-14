No Comments

Genesis Takes Home Good Design Awards for G80, GV80, and More

The new Genesis GV80 won a 2020 Good Design Award

Photo: Genesis

For the sixth year in a row, the Good Design Awards have singled out Genesis for its unique vehicle styling. For 2020, the luxury brand won honors for its G80 sedan, GV80 SUV, and infotainment system theming.

“We are honored to be named a recipient of the Good Design award once again, and we are proud to be recognized for our dedication to design and our ongoing efforts to offer customers a genuine luxury experience,” Genesis stated in a news release.

Genesis has worked hard to establish an instantly recognizable design identity. This is especially clear with the new G80. The sedan’s crest grille and double-lined quad lamps reflect the wings of the brand’s logo. A curved upper line and upswept lower chrome line along the sides convey energy and forward motion. Meanwhile, the airy, minimalist interior communicates the brand’s “beauty of white space” and “luxury in space” theming.

The GV80, the brand’s first-ever SUV, shares many of the same signature design elements, both inside and out. Its styling strives to communicate both elegant poise and athletic capability.

Genesis’ Good Design Award-winning copper-themed infotainment system

Photo: Genesis

The G80 and the GV80 both come equipped with a new infotainment system that presents “copper design” theming. Display elements incorporate sophisticated copper shading and texture that Genesis engineers specifically designed to work well on a digital screen.

With their 70-year history and global focus, the Good Design Awards carry a significant amount of prestige. Each year, the awards jury analyzes products in a wide variety of categories, singling winners out for their innovation, usability, sustainability, and many other qualities.

Over the past several years, Genesis vehicles have racked up multiple Good Design commendations. The G90 flagship sedan won in 2015 and 2019, the G70 sport sedan triumphed in 2018, and prototype models like the Essentia Concept and Mint Concept have gained recognition as well.