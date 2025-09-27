German Fire Brigade Tests Electric Trucks for One Year — Verdict Now In

These futuristic 19-ton trucks, designed and built by the Austrian manufacturer Rosenbauer, now serve the Munich university’s fire brigade in active duty. Their adoption represents a notable shift away from traditional diesel-powered fire trucks, as the department leans into sustainability and forward-thinking solutions for emergency response.

The choice to adopt these trucks wasn’t merely a trend-chasing decision. It followed a growing imperative within public service institutions to align with long-term environmental commitments. The RT truck’s capacity to operate almost entirely on electricity aligns with the university’s overall climate goals.

Jürgen Wettlaufer, the head of the site, underscored this mindset clearly: “Investing again in combustion engines was out of the question.” His statement reflects a broader cultural shift inside the brigade, which now considers environmental responsibility part of its mission.

A Vehicle That Wasn’t Unanimously Welcomed

Despite the evident advantages, early reception among firefighters was mixed. An internal survey conducted before deployment revealed lingering doubts about the vehicle’s readiness for real-life emergencies. As one spokesperson noted before the trucks were introduced into the fleet, “You can’t rely on experiments in emergency situations.” The concerns centered around autonomy, response time, and whether the trucks would hold up in high-pressure conditions.

Still, testing and prototype assessments had already demonstrated that the Rosenbauer RT was suitable for most scenarios encountered by urban fire departments. Its arrival was a gamble, but over time, the crew found themselves appreciating the reduced noise, improved communication, and smoother logistics offered by electric propulsion. According to L’Automobile Magazine, once in operation, the truck proved so effective that even the most skeptical voices grew quiet.

After a year of testing, our university’s #firedepartment at the #Garching campus shows that #electric #firetrucks are not only feasible but reliable, cutting emissions and noise in daily operations: https://t.co/g5yxokCNAg 🚒



📷TUM Werkfeuerwehr — TU München (@TU_Muenchen) September 22, 2025

High-Tech Features and Smart Energy Backup

Technologically, the Rosenbauer RT is packed with tools that elevate the standard firetruck. With a turning radius far tighter than its diesel counterparts and integrated communication systems—like onboard Wi-Fi and drone connectivity—the vehicle offers new ways of managing incidents. The chassis, built on a dedicated steel platform, supports four-wheel drive and steering, and produces 490 horsepower.

Energy management was another major point of concern, but real-world use showed it to be well balanced. The main battery, with a capacity of 132 kWh (or 66 kWh for lighter versions), can be recharged via 150 kW DC or 22 kW AC. For extended missions like prolonged pumping operations, Rosenbauer included a six-cylinder diesel range extender, which runs on biofuel. As stated by the company, this backup system is rarely needed—most of the truck’s active hours rely entirely on electric power.

Rosenbauer electrically powered rescue fire trucks – © TUM

A Costly Commitment, with International Echoes

At over €800,000 per unit, approximately $850,000 to $870,000 USD, the Rosenbauer RT doesn’t come cheap. A portion of the cost has been offset through regional subsidies, but the investment remains substantial. Yet the uniqueness of the vehicle seems to justify the expense. The truck is not only the first of its kind in Germany’s public service fleet, but has also caught the eye of several fire departments in the United States, hinting at broader appeal.

The feedback from those who operate the truck daily has been particularly telling. One firefighter noted, “It allows us to communicate better, which is great. You can understand the radio and your colleagues perfectly—it avoids having to ask questions all the time.” This kind of operational detail underscores the practical benefits of switching to electric: not just ecological, but functional too.