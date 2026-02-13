Germany’s Largest Automobile Organization Now Puts Electric Cars at the Top

The electric car market in Europe took a decisive turn in 2025, according to the latest tests conducted by the ADAC, Europe’s largest automobile club. The economic context largely influenced the evolution of the European electric vehicle market. In 2024, the drastic reduction of subsidies led to a slowdown in electric car registrations, especially in Germany.

However, in 2025, with a 13.8% increase in sales and a renewed interest in battery-powered models, the technology appears to have found its place in everyday consumer life. The ADAC, which tested 112 models, including 52 electric vehicles, states that electric cars have reached a new milestone, with scores reflecting their advancements in performance, range, and everyday usability.

© Shutterstock

A Successful Shift to Purpose-Built Electric Vehicles

Early electric models were often adaptations of thermal vehicles, which resulted in compromises on space, energy efficiency, and range. However, recent models have been designed from the ground up to be electric. This evolution is now evident in the results from the ADAC tests.

According to the organization, mid-range electric cars now offer a real-world range of about 400 kilometers, while small city cars range from 250 to 300 kilometers. These performance levels are now sufficiently high to meet daily driving needs, marking a major leap for the technology.

Charging advances are also noteworthy. Many mid-range models, which previously topped out at 50 kW charging power, now feature systems that reduce charging times by nearly half. This shows that fast charging, once a weak point of electric cars, is gradually becoming a major asset, even for more affordable models.

Skoda Elroq 85 – © Skoda

Electric Vehicles Dominate the Rankings

The tests conducted by the ADAC in 2025 highlighted the rapid rise of electric cars in the rankings. Among the 112 models evaluated, 35 earned a score of less than 2.0, indicating an exceptional level of quality.

The top 5 best-rated models are all electric vehicles. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron performance, Skoda Elroq 85, Audi Q6 e-tron performance, Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ AMG Line, and Skoda Enyaq 85x Sportline all earned the top score of 1.6, an impressive performance that underscores the progress of the technology. These vehicles combine high range, great energy efficiency, and versatility that make them suitable for daily use.

For example, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron boasts a range of 580 kilometers and fast charging times, demonstrating not only the competitiveness of German manufacturers but also that electric cars can meet drivers’ needs on long trips. These results show that electric vehicles are no longer considered niche solutions but are now fully comparable alternatives to combustion engine cars.

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron – © Audi

Ongoing Challenges for Chinese Manufacturers

The progress made by Chinese manufacturers in the electric car market does not go unnoticed, but their entering models still struggle to compete with major European brands. According to the ADAC, vehicles like the Nio EL8, a more than 100,000-euro SUV, received impressive ratings, with a 1.8, on par with premium European models like the Volvo EX90. Other models, such as the MG S5 EV and XPeng G6, both rated 2.0, are also seen as serious alternatives to European cars like the VW ID.4 or the Tesla Model Y.

However, the more affordable Chinese models still suffer from certain technical limitations. For example, the BYD Atto 2, an affordable model, received a rating of 2.4 due to its insufficient range and high charging times.

BYD Atto 2 – © BYD

The Dacia Spring Electric, an entry-level model, was also criticized for its Spartan comfort and modest performance, although it showed progress compared to previous versions. These results suggest that while progress is evident, Chinese manufacturers still need to improve some aspects of their vehicles to compete with European offerings in the mass market.