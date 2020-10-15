No Comments

Buick Leads GM China’s Third Quarter Sales Gain

The Buick GL8 lineup was a strong third-quarter seller for GM China

Photo: Buick

Paced in part by a strong performance from Buick, GM China posted its first quarterly sales increase in more than two years.

Buick’s Premier Trim: Learn more about the luxurious Avenir lineup

From July to September, GM China’s brands were up 11.9 percent over the same period of time in 2019. Overall, the automaker logged more than 771,400 sales in the third quarter.

For the quarter, GM China’s most popular vehicles included SUVs, minivans, and an increasing number of all-electric models. Here’s a closer brand-by-brand look at how each brand performed:

Banish Noise from Your Drive: A closer look at Buick QuietTuning technology

The Buick Envision S is a recent addition to the GM China lineup

Photo: Buick

Buick

Buick sales soared 26 percent for the quarter, with more than 250,000 units moved. The GL8 minivan lineup led the way with more than 52,000 units sold — a 17 percent increase. The Envision SUV family sold more than 34,000 units for a 48 percent increase.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet moved 77,500 units in the third quarter for a 20 percent loss. During that time, the brand released the refreshed Equinox SUV and a five-seat Blazer SUV variant for the Chinese market.

Cadillac

Cadillac posted a big quarterly sales increase of 28 percent while moving more than 65,000 units. About 40,000 of those sales came from the luxury brand’s XT4, XT5, and XT6 crossover lineup.

Baojun

Baojun topped 100,000 sales for the quarter, although the brand was also down 18 percent. Baojun’s four EVs, which include the E100, E200, E300, and E300 Plus, moved a combined 10,000 units.

Wuling

The Wuling brand, which specializes in commercial vehicles was up 26 percent for the quarter with more than 270,000 units moved. Its Hong Guang MINI EV was China’s bestselling “new energy vehicle,” selling more than 28,000 units.

Check out our coverage at The News Wheel for more information on GM’s operations in China and around the globe.