No Comments

GM Models Are the Most American-Made Vehicles

The GM facility in Lansing, Michigan

Photo: General Motors

Cars.com and the American University Kogod School of Business conducted studies to find the most American-made vehicles. Based on these studies, it’s apparent that GM produces the most American-made vehicles of any automaker.

Choosing an American Truck: The lineup of Chevy trucks

The American-Made Index

The Chevy Corvette C8 is made in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Photo: General Motors

For 2020, the Cars.com American-Made Index evaluated 91 vehicles, based on their final assembly location, country of origin for available engines and transmissions, percentage of Canadian and U.S. parts, and U.S. manufacturing employees in comparison with the automaker’s footprint.

Of the top 25 models in the index, nine were GM models, which is more than any other automaker had. The highest-ranked vehicle for GM was the Chevrolet Corvette, which took the eighth spot.

The Made in America Auto Index

The Chevy Corvette C8 at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant

Photo: General Motors

The Made in America Auto Index by the American University Kogod School of Business ranks models, depending on the production of major components and the final assembly location. For 2020, the index placed 10 GM models in its top 25 list. No other automaker had as many models make the top 25.

This index also rates automakers on their total domestic content, which evaluates how much the automakers serve the American market from local sites. GM earned the highest ranking among automakers for total domestic content this year.

The brand’s investments in the U.S.

The GM Factory ZERO plant

Photo: General Motors

In the U.S., GM has spent over $27 billion on investments since 2009. Out of every $4 that U.S. automakers have invested in the U.S. since 2010, GM has been responsible for over $1, as stated by the Center for Automotive Research. GM has recently been investing in an all-electric future. Specifically, it has been working to produce EV components and add a battery cell manufacturing plant to Ohio.

The Latest Chevy EV Models: What to expect for the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV

With its numerous investments and its performances in the aforementioned studies, GM clearly has the most American-made models in 2020.