GMC Canyon Ranks As One of the Cheapest Vehicles to Insure

2021 GMC Canyon Denali

Photo: General Motors

Saving money on a car doesn’t start and stop with the sticker price. There is a long list of expenses including maintenance, loan payments, taxes, and registration fees that as a new car owner you need to factor into your budget before you make a car purchase. One major expense that you cannot ignore is car insurance. Some vehicles are more expensive than others to insure. If you’re looking to save on your insurance costs, consider the GMC Canyon. According to TheZebra.com writer Kristine Lee, the truck is one of the 10 Cheapest Vehicles to Insure in 2021.

Landing in the number six spot, the GMC Canyon boasts an approximate six-month premium cost of $741, according to Lee. This is less than the projected six-month premium costs of the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Mazda CX-3, and Subaru Crosstrek. The insurance cost of the Canyon is more expensive than the Jeep Compass, Ford Transit Connect, and Fiat 500X. It has the same projected six-month premium cost as the Subaru Outback and Ford Escape.

“The only pickup truck on our list this year, the GMC Canyon costs $123 per six-month policy to insure — 15 percent cheaper than the average truck. Nationwide ($65/month) and Country Financial ($70) were the least expensive insurance companies for the GMC Canyon,” according to Lee.

2022 GMC Canyon

The 2022 GMC Canyon is a small truck with a powerful engine and responsive performance. It offers a choice of four trim levels — Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4, and Denali. A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is standard while available engine options include a 3.6-liter V6 and Duramax 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine.

The Canyon AT4 features an off-road suspension package with 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, 4WD with Automatic Locking Rear Differential, and a 2-Speed AutoTrac Transfer Case.

The Canyon Denali offers comfort and style with heated and ventilated front perforated leather-appointed seating, 20-inch diamond-cut machined aluminum wheels, and a signature Denali grille.