GMC CarbonPro Truck Bed Stands Up to Hurricane-Force Projectiles

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

You already know that the GMC Sierra 1500’s available CarbonPro Truck Bed is tough — but based on some new tests, it turns out that this lightweight, durable bed can stand up to just about anything nature can dish out.

Proven durability

GMC famously torture-tested the CarbonPro truck bed, subjecting it to a pummeling from 1,800-pound loads of gravel, cinder blocks and massive steel drums of water. Those didn’t leave a dent. But can the CarbonPro survive getting shot by projectiles launched with the force of a Category 1 hurricane?

Well, yeah. The CarbonPro survived unscathed.

It achieves this thanks to carbon fiber’s massive rebound efficiency. Rather than absorbing the energy of an impact, the CarbonPro simply deflects it. Competitors’ truck beds, on the other hand, were mangled in the very same test. After the same hurricane-force pummeling, traditional truck beds were left scratched, dented, and full of holes.

Other CarbonPro benefits

Compared to the Sierra’s conventional steel truck bed, the CarbonPro is lighter, so you can enjoy more payload capacity. It also provides an extra square foot of storage space, along with specially designed indentations to help it carry street bikes and dirt bikes.

This amazing truck bed is available on both the 2020 and 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali CarbonPro Edition models.

About the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500

If you want a truck that’s loaded with modern tech and upscale luxury, look no further than the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500. The CarbonPro Edition offers the world’s first six-function MultiPro tailgate, including the Kicker outdoor audio system. In addition to boasting more cargo bed volume than any of its competitors, the Carbon Pro edition offers a choice between a 6.2-liter V8 engine and an available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine. These dynamos deliver best-in-class V8 horsepower and torque, along with best-in-class light-duty diesel horsepower.