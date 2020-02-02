GMC CarbonPro Truck Bed Stands Up to Hurricane-Force Projectiles
You already know that the GMC Sierra 1500’s available CarbonPro Truck Bed is tough — but based on some new tests, it turns out that this lightweight, durable bed can stand up to just about anything nature can dish out.
Built to Last: The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
Proven durability
GMC famously torture-tested the CarbonPro truck bed, subjecting it to a pummeling from 1,800-pound loads of gravel, cinder blocks and massive steel drums of water. Those didn’t leave a dent. But can the CarbonPro survive getting shot by projectiles launched with the force of a Category 1 hurricane?
Well, yeah. The CarbonPro survived unscathed.
It achieves this thanks to carbon fiber’s massive rebound efficiency. Rather than absorbing the energy of an impact, the CarbonPro simply deflects it. Competitors’ truck beds, on the other hand, were mangled in the very same test. After the same hurricane-force pummeling, traditional truck beds were left scratched, dented, and full of holes.
Other CarbonPro benefits
Compared to the Sierra’s conventional steel truck bed, the CarbonPro is lighter, so you can enjoy more payload capacity. It also provides an extra square foot of storage space, along with specially designed indentations to help it carry street bikes and dirt bikes.
This amazing truck bed is available on both the 2020 and 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali CarbonPro Edition models.
Buying a New Truck has Never Been Easier: Shop, Click, Drive
About the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
If you want a truck that’s loaded with modern tech and upscale luxury, look no further than the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500. The CarbonPro Edition offers the world’s first six-function MultiPro tailgate, including the Kicker outdoor audio system. In addition to boasting more cargo bed volume than any of its competitors, the Carbon Pro edition offers a choice between a 6.2-liter V8 engine and an available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine. These dynamos deliver best-in-class V8 horsepower and torque, along with best-in-class light-duty diesel horsepower.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.