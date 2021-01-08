No Comments

Popular Sierra Boosts GMC Sales in Fourth Quarter

The Sierra 1500 was GMC’s fourth quarter bestseller

Photo: GMC

Powered by strong Sierra truck sales, the GMC brand finished 2020 by posting an impressive 10.4 percent sales increase for the fourth quarter.

GMC sales for the quarter totaled 162,090 units, compared to 146,880 units delivered during the same period of time in 2019. Quarterly sales were even better on the retail side, increasing by 14 percent.

GMC also reported its annual sales totals. For the year, the brand moved 515,311 units, down 8.8 percent from 2019. Automakers across the industry took an especially big hit during the second and third quarters, with both production and sales affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

GMC fourth quarter sales leaders

The Sierra truck lineup set the pace for GMC in the fourth quarter. In fact, these models achieved their best-ever fourth quarter with 78,371 total sales and a 14 percent year-over-year increase. The Sierra 1500 led the way with 53,176 sales and a 5.3 percent gain. Meanwhile, Sierra HD sales soared 38.2 percent with 25,195 units moved.

The news was just as good for GMC’s other pickup model. The midsize Canyon truck sold 9,007 units — a 38 percent increase compared to the last three months of 2019.

The new Yukon was a strong seller for GMC in the fourth quarter

Photo: GMC

GMC’s two larger SUVs both turned in solid fourth quarter performances. The newly redesigned full-size Yukon scored an 18.1 percent sales increase for a total of 24,759 units. The slightly smaller Acadia sold 21,378 units and was up nearly 10 percent.

The only two GMC models that didn’t make gains in the fourth quarter were the Terrain compact SUV (down 9.2 percent) and the Savana van (down 1.2 percent). However, the Terrain is due for a refresh in the 2022 model year, which should help boost its sales prospects again.

