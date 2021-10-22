No Comments

GMC Hummer EV in the Running for North American Truck of the Year

Photo: GMC

The first round of voting for the prestigious North American Truck of the Year award recently concluded, and the 2023 GMC Hummer EV made the cut along with five other semifinalists.

In the next round, the Hummer EV goes up against the Ford Maverick, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Rivian R1T, and Toyota Tundra for a chance to make the finals.

The North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year award jurors — 50 U.S. and Canadian auto journalists — will announce their three finalist picks at next month’s LA Auto Show. This upcoming round of voting will be based on how well each vehicle performs in a multiday test-drive comparison event.

As jurors decide on the year’s best truck, they’ll also be assessing eight candidates for North American Car of the Year and six for North American Utility of the Year.

“This year’s group of semifinalists includes some of the most interesting and innovative cars, trucks, and utility vehicle candidates in recent memory, and a larger number of new trucks than we’ve seen in many years,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg.

Photo: GMC

Dubbed a “supertruck” by GMC, the Hummer EV boasts some truly mammoth all-electric capabilities. It’s driven by a three-motor array that can produce up to an estimated 1,000 horsepower and an eye-popping 11,500 lb-ft of torque while going 0-60 mph in 3 seconds. It also comes with up to 350 miles of range and can gain up to 100 miles of range after only 10 minutes on a fast charger.

The Hummer EV is also an off-road warrior, offering features like 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk, underbody UltraVision cameras, one-pedal driving, and an adaptive air suspension that can raise the truck’s ground clearance by up to 6 inches.

Other innovative Hummer EV features include removable see-through roof panels for open-air driving, Super Cruise hands-free driving technology, and a 13.4-inch infotainment screen paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Check out The News Wheel’s GMC coverage to learn more about the Hummer EV and its sibling, the Hummer EV SUV.