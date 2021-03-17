No Comments

GMC Hummer EV SUV to Debut in Early April

Our first, non-teaser reveal for the Hummer EV SUV is coming on April 3

Photo: GMC

GMC truly changed the game with the release of its newly electrified Hummer pickup. The green machine took the auto industry by storm, and quickly became one of the most anticipated vehicle releases in recent memory. GMC is preparing to follow the pickup version of the Hummer with a family-friendly SUV version. Confirmation has now come that the new Hummer EV SUV will debut on April 3.

The Hummer EV SUV is coming at last

Much like the release of the pickup version, the debut of the new Hummer EV SUV is a big deal for GMC. The automaker will be giving its new family-friendly ride the spotlight on April 3, when an official reveal will take place.

Despite having been confirmed for some time, only brief glimpses of the Hummer EV SUV have been shared so far. During a recent GM presentation on their plans for future EVs, eagle-eyed auto enthusiasts got their first look at the new vehicle. Based on the quick appearance, it looks like the Hummer SUV will have the same grille as its pickup counterpart. Although unconfirmed, it’s also likely that the SUV version will share the pickup’s powertrain and electric platform. The two are also assumed to share most of the same specs aside from their respective builds and configurations. This includes removable roof panels, which will allow the SUV model to compete with similar models from the likes of Ford and Jeep.

One obvious change from the pickup model is the SUV’s addition of a third row of seats. The above teaser image for the vehicle also implies that there may be a spare tire mounted to the tailgate.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV is set to enter production this fall, with an expected release in 2022 or 2023. Its April 3 debut is set for 5:00 P.M. EST, and will occur both online and during the broadcast for the NCAA Final Four basketball game.