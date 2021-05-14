No Comments

GMC Hummer EV Undergoes Testing on Moab Trails

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup going through testing

Photo: GMC

GMC recently put the new Hummer EV Pickup to the test in Moab, Utah. The world’s first all-electric supertruck was pushed to the limits to make sure its off-road features could endure harsh terrains.

What did GMC test?

Photo: GMC

GMC looked at a wide variety of the Hummer EV Pickup’s features, including e4WD and torque distribution, rear steering, stability control, and eLockers. The Hummer EV also tested out the available Extract Mode, which activates Adaptive Air Ride Suspension to lift the truck about 6 inches. This makes it easier for the truck to ford streams and clear boulders.

The Hummer EV utilized the available CrabWalk setting on Moab trails as well. When a path is especially narrow, this setting enables 4-Wheel Steer so the rear wheels can turn a maximum of 10 degrees and the truck can drive diagonally.

Photo: General Motors

The automaker also closely evaluated the available Terrain Mode, which it offers as part of the Drive Mode Control. When selected, Terrain Mode provides two braking calibration options: mild braking for two-foot driving and One-Pedal Driving control for off-roading at low speeds. With the latter option, you can accelerate and decelerate with just the accelerator pedal. This allows you to better take on rocky and steep terrains, where lots of stopping and starting are involved.

“One-Pedal Driving offers a great feeling of control by optimizing the regenerative braking, friction braking and drive motor torque all through the accelerator pedal,” said Aaron Pfau, GMC Hummer EV lead development engineer.

If you want to see the Hummer EV take on Moab as well as Yuma, Arizona, for yourself, you can check out a video of its testing below.

GMC previously tested the 2022 Hummer EV in the Michigan Upper Peninsula to ensure it could handle ice and snow. It’s clear the automaker has been working hard to get this supertruck ready for production in the fall.