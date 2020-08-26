No Comments

GMC Hummer EV: What We Know So Far

Photo: General Motors

After months of teasing, GMC recently announced that its new Hummer EV truck will be officially unveiled this fall. As we wait for more details, here’s a brief look at what’s already known about this hotly anticipated vehicle.

GMC’s 2020 Truck Lineup: Learn more about the Sierra HD, Sierra 1500, and Canyon

It will be all-electric

The Hummer built its reputation as a fuel-swilling monster, but it’s being resurrected as an all-electric, zero-emissions vehicle. According to GMC’s most recent LeBron James-starring video, the Hummer EV will come with all-new Ultium battery technology and “super fast charging” capabilities.

It will pack serious power and torque

According to GMC, the Hummer EV will deliver 1,000 horsepower and speed 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds. GMC also claims that the Hummer will deliver 11,500 lb-ft of torque. However, this number a bit misleading — it refers to wheel torque, not the lower engine torque measurement typically used for vehicle specs. Still, expect the Hummer’s engine torque to be plenty impressive as well.

Six Functions for Work and Play: Get the details on GMC’s innovative MultiPro Tailgate

It will be available both as a truck and as an SUV

Imagery from official GMC video portrays the Hummer EV in both truck and SUV outlines. The truck shows off a long cab design and a short bed, while the SUV sports a rear-mounted spare tire. It goes without saying that both of these are seriously burly vehicles.

It will have an open-air design

Per GMC, the Hummer EV will have an “open-air infinity roof” and “modular sky panels.” In plain English, this means the vehicle will come with removable roof panels for open-air driving and … well, it’s not clear exactly what that “infinity roof” will be.

It will be stocked with intriguing features

Appropriately for its advanced image, the Hummer EV will be loaded with new technologies. GMC has already teased a few of these, including “Ultra-Vision Cameras” and a pair of mysterious settings: “Adrenaline Mode” and “Crab Mode.” We’ll likely learn more about these this fall. The Hummer EV will also receive next-gen Super Cruise — GM’s hands-free driving system that has so far been limited to Cadillac vehicles.

As you’re waiting for new details on the Hummer EV, be prepared for a long wait — although preorders will begin soon, it’s not expected to go into production until fall of 2021.