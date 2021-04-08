No Comments

GMC Reveals 2024 Hummer EV SUV Details

Photo: GMC

Months after revealing the mighty Hummer EV supertruck, GMC is introducing another all-electric beast to its lineup: the 2024 Hummer EV SUV.

The first Hummer EV SUV to hit dealerships in 2023 will be Edition 1 — the vehicle’s most capable and lavishly equipped option. Lower trims will follow shortly thereafter.

Hummer EV SUV features

The Hummer EV SUV is designed for best-in-class off-road mastery. Available CrabWalk tech allows it to scramble sideways across rough terrain, while Extract Mode raises the suspension for easier ground clearance. The Extreme Off-Road Package contributes 18-inch wheels and 35-inch all-terrain tires, underbody armor, and UltraVision tech with underbody cameras.

Edition 1 and EV 3X trims will run on a three-motor array and a 20-module battery system. This setup puts out up to 830 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque while enabling 300 miles of driving range. EV 2X and EV 2 trims will carry two motors making up to 625 horsepower and 7,400 lb-ft of torque. These trims will have an estimated driving range of around 250 miles.

Photo: GMC

The Hummer EV SUV’s design includes a rear-mounted spare tire, rear drop glass, and the Infinity Roof with removable Sky Panels for open-air driving. The interior comes with two rows that can hold five passengers.

Key technologies for the Hummer EV SUV include standard Super Cruise hands-free driving with automatic lane changes, the myGMC app with Energy Assist to help maximize driving range, and multisensory driver controls.

Photo: GMC

Hummer EV SUV vs. Hummer EV

Not surprisingly, the Hummer EV SUV is similar in many ways to its truck sibling, boasting nearly identical technology features and trim levels. Both models are built on new Ultium EV platform and can accelerate 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds with selectable Watts To Freedom settings. However, the SUV’s max horsepower and estimated driving range fall a bit short of the truck’s capabilities.

Another difference between the two is size. The Hummer EV SUV rides on a shorter wheelbase and has a shorter length overall. The SUV also boasts better breakover and departure angles for off-roading.

When it arrives in early 2023, the Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 will carry a price tag of $105,995, or $110,595 with off-roading extras. The EV 3X and EV 2X trims will follow in spring 2023, with the entry-level EV 2 coming in 2024.