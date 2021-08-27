No Comments

GMC Reveals Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept

GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Concept Truck

Photo: GMC

The GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck made its debut at the Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, celebrating off-road capability that takes the already impressive Canyon AT4 to a new level.

“We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC’s commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles. Consumer reaction to this concept’s design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles,” said Buick and GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred.

Designed for overlanding enthusiasts, according to GMC, the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck features off-road rocker panel protectors, cast-iron control arms, a heavy-duty front bumper with winch, and integrated front recovery points. It also boasts a factory-lifted, wide off-road chassis. Front and rear electronic locking differentials, Multimatic DSSV dampers, and wheel flares with integrated task lamps also set the capability of the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck apart as a special vehicle. Low-hanging branches won’t damage the windshield thanks to guy lines for windshield protection. You can store a spare tire on the back of the truck on a swivel mount. This allows access to the bed.

The concept truck also features a roof-mounted tent, a 270-degree awning, traction boards, AEV rear off-road bumper, and solar panel.

GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Concept Truck

Photo: GMC

Challenging terrains are conquerable in the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck thanks to its ground clearance of 10.0 inches and a 27.7-degree approach angle. The formidable off-road-ready truck sits on 33-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain tires and 17-inch wheels. Water fording capability reaches 32.1 inches.

“The Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept truck was designed to balance functionality with aesthetics. When you’re overlanding, capability is an important factor, but doing it with premium style and comfort elevates the experience even further for customers who truly want zero compromises,” said John Owens, lead creative designer for the concept truck.

Under the hood is a 3.6-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.