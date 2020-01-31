No Comments

GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 Makes Top 10 List of Autotrader’s Coolest Cars for Winter 2020

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

Photo: GMC

Roads covered in ice and snow are challenges drivers in winter have to face. But certain vehicles such as the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4, help make winter driving less problematic. Just ask the experts at Autotrader who just named the formidable truck to their list of the 10 Coolest Cars for Winter 2020.

“One of the coolest versions of the recently updated Sierra is the AT4 trim. AT4 is a new off-road-oriented sub-brand of GMCOpens in New Window, and it improves both the aesthetics and the capabilities of this full-size truck. The Sierra AT4 has hill-descent control, off-road suspension, a two-speed transfer case, skid plates and an appearance package that really makes it stand out,” according to Autotrader writer Eric Brandt.

But, there’s no reason to relegate this well-equipped truck just for winter driving. The GMC Sierra AT4 is ready to tackle any terrain, any time of the year.

“In the end, the GMC Sierra AT4 is a great truck for both off-road and snowy conditions,” adds Brandt.

2020 GMC Sierra AT4

Photo: GMC

2020 GMC Sierra AT4

Photo: GMC

2020 GMC Sierra AT4

Photo: GMC

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 power

The available 6.2-liter V8 engine that powers the 2020 Sierra AT4 generates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped and powered with the 5.3-liter V8 engine, the Sierra AT4 can tow a maximum weight of 9,800 pounds.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 interior

The available Head-Up Display measure 15 inches, a useful first-in-class tool that helps make trailering and accessing vehicle information easier. Opt for the Technology Package for a more comprehensive view surrounding your vehicle thanks to 15 camera views. The available Bose Premium Sound System will flood the cabin with intense, crystal-clear sound. Rear passengers will relish the expanded leg room and larger rear-door openings that make entering and exiting the truck less difficult.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 exterior

The distinct C-shape design of the high-intensity LED headlamps cut through the darkness brilliantly and look stylish whether on or off. The off-road capability of the AT4 is represented by exterior design elements such as vertical red recovery hooks, signature AT4 badging, and a grille insert with finished in black chrome.

Available Now: 2020 GMC Sierra 1500