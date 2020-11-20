No Comments

GMC Sierra 3500HD Tops J.D. Power Resale Value Awards

The 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD

Photo: General Motors

The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Resale Value Awards honor the vehicles that have the best resale values after three years of ownership. The GMC Sierra 3500HD earned recognition for both being the highest-ranked large heavy-duty pickup on the list and for having the best resale value in the automotive industry.

What are the Resale Value Awards?

Now in its third year, the 2020 U.S. Resale Value Awards make it easy for potential buyers to see which vehicles depreciate the least. To create the awards list, J.D. Power evaluated 270 models by looking at over 592,000 transactions, which equates to an average of about 2,200 data points per vehicle.

J.D. Power specifically focused on wholesale records between May and September of this year for 2017 model year vehicles. It divided the wholesale prices of these vehicles by their original purchase prices to determine the award winners.

How did GMC perform?

The 2017 GMC Canyon

Photo: General Motors

Coming with an especially low depreciation cost, the GMC Sierra 3500HD has the best overall resale value of any vehicle on the awards list. While it’s the only GMC model to win the award for its segment, four other models ranked highly for their respective segments.

The Sierra 3500HD topped the Large Heavy-Duty Pickup segment, while the Sierra 2500HD earned third place. The GMC Canyon took the third spot in the Midsize Pickup segment, and the Yukon did the same in the Large SUV segment. Finally, the GMC Sierra 1500 landed in the top three for the Large Light Duty Pickup market.

The results of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Resale Value Awards indicate that the 2017 Sierra 3500HD and other GMC models retain much of their value after three years of ownership. It will be interesting to see if the GMC models continue to perform well on next year’s list.