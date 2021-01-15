No Comments

GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado Sales Surpass Ford F-Series

The 2021 Silverado 3500 HD

Photo: Chevrolet

In 2020, General Motors outperformed other brands in the competitive full-size pickup truck segment. Its GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado models had higher combined sales than the comparable Ford F-Series.

What were the sales results?

The 2021 Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

Chevy sold 594,094 Silverado models in 2020, which is 3.21 percent more than in 2019. GMC sold 253,016 Sierra trucks in 2020, beating its 2019 sales numbers by 8.91 percent. Silverado crew cabs had their best calendar-year sales to date, and Sierra models had their best full-year sales ever. Together, sales for 2020 equated to 847,110 units.

Meanwhile, the Ford F-Series, which consists of the F-150 and Super Duty models, had 787,422 deliveries in 2020. This is down 12.17 percent from the previous year and is 59,688 units less than the GM truck sales.

What affected truck sales in 2020?

The 2021 Silverado

Photo: Chevrolet

Both automakers faced difficulties last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ford dealt with supply constraints as it transitioned to its new F-150 model, while GM was in short supply of its Sierra and Silverado trucks.

After pausing production between March and May, automakers, in general, had vehicle shortages, especially with their pickup trucks. Despite this, GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado trucks still had a cumulative growth of 4.85 percent year over year, though this number could have been higher if they had fewer production issues.

What will sales look like in 2021?

The 2021 GMC Sierra HD Black Diamond

Photo: General Motors

Sales in the automotive industry started recovering in May of 2020 and continued to increase until they hit pre-pandemic numbers in the last quarter. If sales keep rising overall, GM may have improved truck sales in 2021 and remain the leader in the full-size pickup segment.

