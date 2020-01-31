No Comments

The Yukon XL Has Enough Power to Pull a Semi-Truck [Video]

2020 GMC Yukon XL Denali

Photo: General Motors

The 2020 GMC Yukon XL is a large family hauler that is capable of towing up to 8,300 pounds, according to General Motors. An owner of the Yukon XL decided to take matters into their own hands, however, to test the full limits of the SUV’s towing capacity and found that it could pull a semi-truck.

Details surrounding this towing capacity test

The video of the event was uploaded to Facebook and gave little explanation as to how exactly the driver managed this incredible feat. Nevertheless, the driver made the decision to attempt towing a semi-truck with the Yukon XL after they discovered an 18-wheeler broken down in an intersection.

You can check out the video for yourself below:

SUV Tows a Big Rig Chugging through the week with this kinda energy. 💪🏻🚙🚛 Posted by ViralHog on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

It appears as though the driver hooked the semi-truck up to the Yukon XL by connecting a strap to the SUV’s hitch. The driver was then able to pull the 18-wheeler out of the intersection and accordingly make it easier for traffic to flow from either direction.

When fully loaded, semi-trucks tend to weigh about 80,000 pounds. With that in mind, it’s likely that the truck was empty and weighed in at around 30,000 pounds. This is still quite impressive, given that the SUV is only meant to tow up to 8,300 pounds.

The Yukon XL is best suited for towing your toys, like your boat or your trailer. Inside the SUV, you can also pack up to 121.7 cubic feet of cargo volume and hold a maximum of nine passengers.

Although the GMC Yukon XL managed to pull the semi-truck out of the intersection, the SUV likely could not tow this much weight over a long period of time. Still, it’s interesting knowing that the vehicle has this capability and that the driver was willing to stop and help the truck driver.