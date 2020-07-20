No Comments

Goodyear Taking Wrangler Name Off Bronco Tires

2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond with 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires

Photo: Ford

The all-new 2021 Ford Bronco has at least one primary objective: to knock the Jeep Wrangler off its pedestal and take the throne of America’s go-to off-road icon. In a cruel twist, Wrangler also just so happens to be the name of the off-road-ready tires made by Goodyear, who will supply the segment-exclusive 35-inch mud-terrain tires offered with the Sasquatch package. Fortunately for Ford, Goodyear is making sure that the Bronco won’t be sullied by its competition’s namesake and making the Wrangler branding less visible on those tires.

“Goodyear has removed the name ‘Wrangler’ from the outboard side of the tire,” Ford spokesman Sam Schembari told The Detroit News. “The tires will still have the branding on the inboard side of the tire.”

Schembari told Motor1.com, who broke the story last week, that the Wrangler name won’t be removed entirely because it is still part of the Goodyear brand. The change in branding will only apply to tires offered for the Bronco.

Bronco tire brands include Bridgestone, BFGoodrich

The Sasquatch package’s 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory M/Ts

Photo: Ford

There will be several different tire options and sizes available for the Bronco. Per Ford’s initial specs sheet, the Bronco’s rubber lineup includes

Bronco Base: 30-inch Bridgestone Dueler H/T tires

30-inch Bridgestone Dueler H/T tires Big Bend: 32-inch Bridgestone 255/75R17 Dueler A/T tires

32-inch Bridgestone 255/75R17 Dueler A/T tires Outer Banks: 32-inch Bridgestone 255/70R18 Dueler A/T tires

32-inch Bridgestone 255/70R18 Dueler A/T tires Black Diamond: 32-inch General Tire Grabber A/Tx tires for the Black Diamond

32-inch General Tire Grabber A/Tx tires for the Black Diamond Badlands: 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain TA KO2 tires (standard); 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory M/T tires (optional)

33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain TA KO2 tires (standard); 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory M/T tires (optional) Wildtrak/First Edition/Sasquatch: 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory M/T tires

In the image up top, you can see the Wrangler branding on a Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat Bronco Black Diamond two-door with the Sasquatch package. In the photo below, the same branding can be seen through the mud on a Cactus Gray Bronco Badlands four-door with the Sasquatch package. Likely, the agreement to remove Wrangler branding was not struck until after the promo photos had taken. This may have been an oversight along the lines of Ford’s blunder with the originally announced Bronco reveal date.

Photo: Ford

Fortunately, Goodyear won’t have to worry about removing the Wrangler name from the smaller Ford Bronco Sport. The Bronco’s sibling will get Pirelli Scorpion A/T and Falken Wildpeak A/T tires.

While it’s only logical that Ford would have the name of the Bronco’s primary competition removed from the tires, let’s be real: If you see a Bronco in the wild doing its thing, you’re probably not going to focus on the tire brand all that much. But, hey. You gotta do what you gotta do when you’re battling for that No. 1 spot.

