He Bought a $100K Mercedes for Just $34K — But The Hidden Issues Were Unbelievable

Owner of the YouTube channel, Hoovie’s Garage, had hoped that buying a lightly used EV from a reputable brand like Mercedes would spare him the usual headaches associated with his fleet of project cars. But the experience turned into an unintentional case study in how and why high-end electric vehicles can plummet in value so quickly.

The 2022 EQS 450+, once priced at over $100,000, was touted as a symbol of Mercedes-Benz’s electric future. With impressive torque figures, a quiet ride, and futuristic interior features, the sedan should have been a reliable flagship. Instead, as Hoover discovered, the car’s previous life and high-tech complexity came with their own risks. His experience underscores the potential pitfalls of the used EV market—particularly when the allure of luxury collides with post-warranty reality.

Unexpected Issues Behind the Low Price

The EQS that Hoover purchased had originally been sold with an MSRP of $102,900, offering 355 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque from its electric powertrain. According to autoevolution, the vehicle also featured a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds and a generous list of high-end amenities such as massage seats, plush air suspension, and rear-axle steering.

But it didn’t take long before red flags emerged. Upon inspecting the vehicle, Hoover noticed one of the two coolant reservoirs was low, hinting at a problem in the battery’s thermal management system.

Concerned about the implications, he brought the vehicle to a Mercedes-Benz dealership. The initial diagnosis indicated that the battery system was pulling in more coolant than it should, and while a software update initially appeared to resolve the issue, that fix was short-lived.

Technicians also discovered a safety recall that required replacing the rear headrest cushions and applying a missing airbag label. They tightened door panels that had come loose, although creaks and rattles in the cabin persisted—an unwelcome reminder that, as Hoover put it, “Mercedes’ build quality isn’t what it used to be.”

Software Failure Left the Car Inoperable

The most serious setback came after a second attempt to update the car’s software. The computer system crashed entirely during the update, rendering the vehicle unusable. The only solution was a full replacement of the central control unit—a repair that amounted to nearly $6,000.

Fortunately for Hoover, the car remained under factory warranty until July 29, 2026, which meant the repair costs were fully covered. But the experience was enough to shake his confidence in the vehicle’s long-term reliability.

Hoover later reflected on how the car’s first three years in San Francisco might have affected the battery system, speculating that its sudden relocation to Kansas and exposure to hotter temperatures may have triggered new issues.

In the end, what began as an exciting purchase had become a cautionary tale. The convenience and appeal of the EQS’s features weren’t enough to outweigh the risks of continued ownership, especially as the warranty clock continued to tick.

Resale Decision and Lasting Impressions

After the series of repairs, Hoover made the decision to part ways with the EQS. As reported by autoevolution, he announced that the vehicle would be auctioned off through Barrett-Jackson, along with four other cars from his collection. The move seemed definitive: Hoover had made up his mind to return to the mechanical simplicity and emotional pull of a V8-powered Mercedes-AMG.

Despite acknowledging the EQS’s driving comfort and innovative technologies, the experience left Hoover unimpressed with Mercedes-Benz’s execution in the electric space. The creaks, electronic failures, and recurring service visits stood in contrast to what he had hoped would be a low-maintenance luxury ride. “It just wasn’t worth the gamble,” he concluded.