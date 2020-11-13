No Comments

Green Car Journal Honors 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Photo: FCA

For its robust powertrain, electric range, and rugged capability, the editors at Green Car Journal awarded the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe the Green SUV of the Year.

“The Wrangler 4xe delivers an exciting and environmentally positive way for Jeep fans to enjoy their on- and off-road experiences,” said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. “Its powerful plug-in hybrid power plant brings welcome performance, while enabling up to 25 miles of trail or street driving exclusively on quiet, zero-emission battery power.”

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe has an all-electric range of 25 miles, a manufacturer’s estimated total driving range of 400 miles, and an EPA-estimated 50 MPGe. It features a powertrain comprising of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, two electric motors, a high-voltage 16-kWh lithium battery pack, and a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission rated at 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. You’ll hit 60 miles per hour in approximately six seconds. Start/stop technology further the energy-efficient performance of the 2021 Wrangler 4xe.

Three driving modes, known as E Selec, allows you to customize the performance of the Wrangler with a touch of a button on the instrument panel. When the battery achieves its minimum charge, the hybrid system of the Wrangler 4xe kicks in.

“Our Jeep 4xe vehicles will be the most efficient, responsible and capable that the brand has ever created,” said Christian Meunier, Global President of Jeep Brand – FCA. “We are committed to make Jeep the greenest SUV brand. The electrification of the Jeep lineup will allow commuters to travel solely on electric power, delivering an efficient and fun on-road experience and offering an ability to enjoy even more Jeep capability off-road in nearly complete silence.”

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe features 4xe badges and 4×4 capability synonymous with the Jeep brand. You can get a closer look at the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe when it hits dealerships in December.