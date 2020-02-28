No Comments

Green Hornet, Little Red Shelby Mustang Hit Scottsdale

Craig Jackson with his 1968 Green Hornet Shelby GT500 and VIN 001 Shelby GT500 Photo: Ford Motor Company

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale show in January was quite the monumental affair. The show marked the debut of a pair of restored Shelby Mustangs as well as VIN 001 of the all-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, all three of which garnered all sortsa attention.

The first 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 pays tribute to a classic

A year after Barrett-Jackson CEO Craig Jackson plunked down $1.1 million to purchase the VIN 001 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 (and benefit JDRF all in one stroke), it was revealed that he chose to outfit his prized pony in a Candy Apple Green hue that matches that of the one-of-a-kind “Green Hornet” 1968 Shelby GT500 prototype — which he also happens to own. Sure is nice to be rich, isn’t it?

The result: a sweet-looking, one-of-one 2020 Shelby GT500 that’s historically significant and has a 50+-year-old companion. Jackson had the Green Hornet factory prototype resorted with the help of Jason Billups of Billups Classic Cars auto restoration out of Oklahoma, so now he’s got the matching set.

“As a Mustang enthusiast, it’s an honor to be the current caretaker of such a historically important car,” Jackson said. “This newest Shelby GT500 is trailblazing for its innovation.”

Jackson also flaunts ‘Little Red’

Oh, as if owning two historically important Mustangs wasn’t enough, Jackson also decided to track down the 1967 Shelby GT500 known as “Little Red,” which was found in a field somewhere in Texas. Billups got that super-rare Mustang restored, and that now matches Jackson’s Rapid Red 2020 Shelby GT500. So, again, it sure is nice to be rich.

On the upside, at least the $1.1 million used to grab the VIN 001 Shelby GT500 went to the cause of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which Ford and Barrett-Jackson both have championed vigorously. Since 2007, 20 Ford vehicles have been auctioned at Barrett-Jackson shows, raising $6.5 million for JDRF.

“The power of the Mustang and Shelby brands is amazing,” said Jim Owens, Ford Mustang marketing manager. “We’re thrilled to be able to help the JDRF in its important research.”

