No Comments

Hailie Deegan Honors Lyn St. James in IMSA Debut

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Just a month removed from signing a developmental deal with Ford Performance, Hailie Deegan took to the track in her IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge debut. In so doing, she paid tribute to one of the pioneers of women in racing, Lyn St. James, who was the first woman to win an IMSA GT race solo in 1985. The No. 22 Multimatic Motorsport Ford Mustang GT4 Deegan drove with co-driver Chase Briscoe boasted a red, white, and blue aesthetic harkening to St. James’ Roush Racing Mustang.

The Newest Mustang in the Stable: Meet the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

“To have [Deegan and Briscoe] in a Mustang GT4 with a Lyn St. James throwback scheme is very appropriate,” said Ford Performance Global Director Mark Rushbrook. “Lyn was a pioneer for women in racing, a winner on the track, and a great Ford spokesperson for many years, so this is a bit of a tribute to her and her contributions to our Ford sports car programs in the past.”

Though Deegan and Briscoe were not victorious in her debut race, there was promise in the result. The No. 22 Mustang GT4 finished 43rd, running 86 laps in total and hitting as high as 15th place before mechanical issues brought the night to an end early. Deegan said after the race that she gained experience and knowledge from the race and was not disappointed by the finish.

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Lyn St. James won a total of six races during her IMSA GTO career, all under the Ford banner. Her biggest wins came at Daytona, where she took the top spot in the GTO class at the Rolex 24. In addition, her career includes seven starts in the Indianapolis 500 and a 15-year stint as a consumer advisor. She told Ford that she was “delighted” to have been honored by the throwback look of the No. 22 Multimatic Motorsport Ford Mustang GT4.

Ford Tough: The Ford F-150 maintains its place atop the full-size truck segment