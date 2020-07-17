No Comments

Heavy-Duty Trucks Must Be Electric by 2050 in Some States

More American semis will be electric, thanks to a new memorandum that some states signed

Recently, we shared how some automakers will release electric truck models in the near future. But there also seems to be a new push for electric heavy-duty trucks in the U.S. — especially if you live in certain states.

Lobbying for greener trucks

The District of Columbia and 15 states are pushing for all new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks sold in these regions to be electric. Per Green Car Reports contributor Stephen Edelstein, these parties signed a memorandum of understanding to draft regulations for this purpose. The mandate will apply to delivery and box trucks, school and transit buses, and semi-trucks, as well as large pickup trucks and vans.

The goal of the MOU is to ensure that 100 percent of these types of trucks be zero-emission vehicles by 2050, as a press release from Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management confirms. It also sets 2030 as the deadline for when 30 percent of new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales will be electric.

The 15 states that signed the MOU are as follows: Connecticut, North Carolina, Washington, New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maine, Vermont, Colorado, California, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Preparing for an electric infrastructure

At first glance, the deadline of 2050 that the MOU establishes seems a bit ambitious. However, some current infrastructure developments will help make that goal more feasible.

For starters, the West Coast is building an electric truck charging network that spans from Mexico to Canada. It will consist of 27 high-power DC fast-charging stations that border main routes like Interstate-5, giving electric trucks an easier way to stay powered on Pacific Coast delivery routes.

It’s also possible that the U.S. will soon pass a new transportation infrastructure bill that the House of Representatives recently voted on. This legislation supports green-energy initiatives including an electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which would definitely help pave the way for more electric passenger cars as well as medium- and heavy-duty transportation vehicles.

Another positive development is that Electrify America recently debuted the nation’s first cross-country EV charging route. Though the network is intended for charging passenger EVs, it’s possible that the company will incorporate electric-truck charging stations into the network sometime in the future. And the West Coast is already bolstering its EV charging network with electric truck-friendly charging stations.

America’ s plan to revamp the infrastructure will likely include establishing more charging networks for electric passenger cars and transportation vehicles

Photo: Pixabay

