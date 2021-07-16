No Comments

Here’s How Much the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Will Cost

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai has revealed pricing and trim levels for the new 2022 Santa Cruz. This small pickup — or Sport Adventure Vehicle, as Hyundai calls it — will start at $23,990 plus a freight charge of $1,185.

The Santa Cruz is at the forefront of a fast-growing compact truck segment that’s been mostly absent from the U.S. in recent years. Although it starts at a higher price point than its closest rival, the Ford Maverick, the Santa Cruz distinguishes itself with a much more generous lineup of standard features.

Hyundai Santa Cruz pricing and trim levels

The entry-level Santa Cruz SE comes with standard FWD or HTRAC AWD for $1,500 more. SE buyers also get standard 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps and cargo lighting, integrated side steps, lockable underfloor bed storage, and a remote-opening tailgate. Inside, the SE provides wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and safety features like rear occupant alert, driver attention warning, lane keeping assist, and intelligent speed limit warning.

Next is the Santa Cruz SEL, which starts at $27,190 ($28,690 with AWD). Above that is the SEL Activity, carrying a price tag of $30,460 for FWD or $31,960 for AWD. It’s not clear yet whether the SEL Activity is a separate trim level or just an optional package for the SEL.

Photo: Hyundai

At the top of the lineup are two models that are only available in AWD so far. The SEL Premium costs $35,680 and the high-end Limited is priced at $39,720. Hyundai’s configurator website notes that FWD Limited and SEL Premium models and pricing are “coming soon.”

All Santa Cruz trims up through SEL Activity are equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that’s expected to make around 190 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque. SEL Premium and Limited get a 2.5-liter turbo with a likely rating of 275 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

More information on the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be available when the truck goes on sale later this month at dealerships across the United States.