He’s Been Driving His Tesla for 400,000 Km — Here’s How Much Battery Life Is Left

Questions about the longevity of electric vehicle (EV) batteries remain common among many drivers. A 2019 Tesla Model S that has surpassed 400,000 kilometers provides concrete answers, offering real-world data that challenges common assumptions. This in-depth review presents noteworthy findings related to the vehicle’s battery life and its ongoing performance.

A Unique Opportunity in the Electric Vehicle Market

This story begins with a rare chance: a 2019 Tesla Model S Dual Motor Standard Range purchased for just 9,591 $. At first glance, one might suspect that such a low price could be linked to significant issues, but the reality is more complex. Despite the high mileage, the vehicle retains an important advantage: its Tesla battery warranty is still valid for another two years.

2019 Tesla Model S – ©shutterstock

Tesla vehicles manufactured before 2020 come with an eight-year warranty that includes no mileage limits, as long as the battery capacity is over 70 kWh. This comprehensive warranty gives buyers confidence when purchasing used electric vehicles, ensuring protection against potential battery issues.

Strict Performance Testing Under Controlled Conditions

The Out of Spec Testing team conducted a series of tests on this Tesla Model S, following a strict protocol to ensure reliable results. The vehicle was subjected to precise conditions, such as optimal tire pressure, maximum suspension lowering, and climate control maintained between 20°C and 22°C. These measures provided a stable environment to assess the vehicle’s performance in real-world conditions.

Key results from the test include:

Average speed maintained: 114 km/h

114 km/h Total distance covered: 330 km

330 km Energy consumption: 16.7 kWh/100 km

16.7 kWh/100 km Stable operating temperature throughout the test

Battery Degradation After High Mileage

After 400,000 kilometers, the 75 kWh original battery of the Tesla Model S experienced approximately 23% degradation. This figure may seem high, but it must be viewed in context. Given the extensive mileage, which equals about ten times the distance around the Earth, this level of degradation remains reasonable. Tesla’s lithium-ion battery technology has proven resilient against wear and tear from prolonged use and frequent charging cycles.

To provide more context, the performance of a 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range was also tested under the same conditions. The Model 3 consumed 15.4 kWh/100 km, only a 1.3 kWh difference compared to the Model S, highlighting the Model S’s excellent energy efficiency retention despite its mileage.

Handling Low Battery and Safety Features

The test concluded after 326 kilometers, when the vehicle could no longer sustain speeds above 108 km/h. This stage of the test demonstrated the advanced nature of Tesla’s battery management system. Rather than a sudden shutdown, the car continued to travel another 5 kilometers at a reduced speed, providing enough time for the driver to safely reach a charging station, according to rouleur-electrique.

This controlled energy depletion contrasts with concerns about sudden immobilization that are often raised about electric vehicles. Tesla’s system anticipates these situations, adjusting vehicle performance to ensure safety and allowing drivers to plan their next steps more effectively.

Impact on the Used Electric Vehicle Market

The findings from this case study challenge assumptions regarding the residual value of electric vehicles. A high-mileage EV like this, priced under €10,000, with good efficiency and an active warranty, exemplifies the potential of the used electric vehicle market. Buyers can now base their decisions on concrete data, making it easier to assess the viability of purchasing a used EV.

Criteria At 400,000 km New Equivalent Battery capacity 58 kWh (77% remaining) 75 kWh Real-world range 330 km at 114 km/h 430 km at 114 km/h Acquisition price 9,591$ 104,004 $ (new in 2019)

This analysis underscores that purchasing a high-mileage electric vehicle can still be a practical decision, especially when the vehicle is backed by an active manufacturer warranty. The preserved performance and reliability of this Tesla Model S help highlight the growing opportunities for more accessible premium electric mobility. These findings, gathered from the real-world performance of the vehicle, provide valuable insights for those interested in purchasing a used EV.