After 20 Years, Honda Brings Back the Prelude—But This One Packs 650 HP

Honda’s iconic Prelude is back, but this time, it’s coming with a performance twist. Developed by Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the new model is geared for the 2026 Super GT season, marking a shift from the Prelude’s past as a road car to a true racing machine.

The Prelude, a staple in Honda’s lineup throughout the 1980s and 1990s, was discontinued in 2001. This return to the spotlight is significant, not just for fans of the old model, but for anyone who appreciates high-performance sports cars. While the Prelude GT is designed specifically for racing, a road-going version is also on the horizon, expected to debut in 2026 with a more eco-friendly hybrid powertrain.

A Racing Icon Reborn

The Prelude GT is an entirely different animal compared to its street predecessors. According to SupercarBlondie, Honda has engineered this version specifically for the Japanese Super GT Championship, where it will compete against other high-performance vehicles like the Lexus LC500 and the Nissan Z GT500. The car’s design reflects its racing pedigree, featuring a rear-wheel-drive layout—an entirely new approach for the Prelude, which has traditionally been a front-wheel-drive coupe.

Under the hood, the Prelude GT boasts a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, capable of delivering 650 horsepower. This is a significant leap from previous Prelude models, which were known for their modest power output. The aggressive styling also matches its performance, with wider fenders, a larger rear wing, and an oversized rear diffuser, all optimized to enhance both aerodynamics and track stability.

Honda Prelude GT (prototype) – © Motorsport.com / Japan

The Road Version: A New Prelude for a New Era

While the Prelude GT is aimed at the racetrack, Honda is also preparing a more street-friendly version of the coupe. Set to arrive in 2026, the new Prelude will feature a hybrid powertrain, combining a traditional gasoline engine with an electric motor for a total output of around 200 horsepower. This hybrid setup is in line with Honda’s growing focus on sustainability and efficiency.

The 2026 Prelude will retain the sporty silhouette of its predecessors, with a low profile, long hood, and a modernized design featuring sleek, refined lighting elements. The model is confirmed for release in Japan and North America, and Honda has suggested that it may come to Europe as well, depending on demand. This marks a significant shift toward electrification, without sacrificing the performance that has always been at the heart of the Prelude’s appeal.

Honda Prelude GT – © Honda

Honda’s Push for Sustainable Performance

Honda’s decision to embrace hybrid technology for the 2026 Prelude reflects the company’s broader commitment to sustainable mobility. As the automotive industry increasingly moves toward electrification, the new Prelude is poised to blend Honda’s performance legacy with modern eco-friendly solutions.

The hybrid powertrain will provide a balance between spirited driving and reduced emissions, offering a more environmentally conscious option without compromising on the car’s dynamic capabilities.

With the return of the Prelude, Honda is not just reviving a model, but reimagining it for a new generation of drivers. The hybrid version will likely appeal to those seeking a blend of performance and environmental responsibility, while the Prelude GT ensures that the brand’s motorsport heritage remains alive and well.