Houston Aims to Be Carbon Neutral by 2050

Houston Climate Week helped solidify the city’s aggressive plan to reduce emissions

Photo: NGerda

Earlier this year, Houston launched a Climate Action Plan with the goal of reducing emissions and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The city started to implement the plan starting last week while the mayor and city officials met during the Houston Climate Week conference. This event helped re-emphasize the importance of reducing the city’s emissions to achieve cleaner air in the next few decades.

The need for a greener Houston

According to the city, Houston emitted 34.3 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2014 alone. It also confirms that transportation is responsible for 47 percent of the city’s overall carbon emissions.

Per Houston Public Media’s Cristobella Durrette, Mayor Sylvester Turner highlighted the recent increase in hurricanes as one key reason that change needs to happen as quickly as possible. “These storms are coming with greater intensity. […] We recognize that we just couldn’t continue to do things as we had done them in the past.”

Without a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, Houston could see heatwaves that last up to 111 days by the end of the century, according to a new climate report. https://t.co/44YkrcWl6J — Houston Public Media (@HoustonPubMedia) September 16, 2020

Steps toward cleaner air

It’s important to note that Houston’s Climate Action Plan doesn’t mean the city is going to be 100 percent car-less, as Houston’s chief transportation planner David Fields confirms. The end-goal is to reach a point where it’s environmentally safe to travel around the city in a variety of ways (e.g. car, bike, bus, etc.).

The city has some specific goals that will guide infrastructure changes in the days ahead. For starters, Houston residents can expect more bike lanes. The city’s municipal car fleet will switch to electric in the next 10 years. And METRO buses will eventually transition to electric or hydrogen-powered models.

Learn how other U.S. cities are changing transportation methods to bring about cleaner air.

