No Comments

How to Make a Drive-in Movie Theater at Home

If you’re looking for a new way to add some excitement to an at-home movie night, make your own drive-in movie theater right in your backyard. To make one, all you have to do is follow a few simple steps, and then you can have a fun night with family or a socially distant gathering with friends.

Selecting Cars for Your Drive-in: Upcoming Mitsubishi vehicles

Hang up the screen

In order to see the movie well from your car, you need to either buy a projector screen or utilize a spare white tarp or sheet as a makeshift screen. Hang up your screen by securing it against your garage door or tying it to a couple of trees with some rope. If possible, choose a place for the screen that’s slightly uphill since that will make it easier for everyone to view the movie.

Pick a spot for the projector

After purchasing a projector or getting one out of storage, check that you have a long enough extension cord to connect to a power source and that the projector in a good location prior to playing the movie. Move the projector around while a family member provides feedback, making sure that the device won’t obstruct anyone’s view.

Position the speakers

To ensure that everyone can hear the movie from their cars, set up some speakers, using either Bluetooth or an AUX cord to connect them to your laptop. If you don’t have any speakers, another option is to have each car play the movie on their own laptops, using a video synchronizing tool, like Teleparty, so that there are no issues with the movie’s volume.

Vehicles for Family Fun Nights: The best Mitsubishi family haulers

Once you’ve completed these steps, invite your friends over to your at-home drive-in, and enjoy the movie. Just don’t forget to grab some blankets, popcorn, and other goodies to make the most of your movie night.