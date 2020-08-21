No Comments

Hyundai Branches Out Into RV Market with Porest

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai is branching out into the recreational vehicle segment with a brand new vehicle called the Porest. An unfortunate name.

We weren’t surprised when Hyundai launched the Genesis luxury brand, but this foray into a different mobility market certainly represents a larger leap from the Korean automaker.

However, the RV market is currently booming thanks to COVID-19, which means this may just be the perfect time for Hyundai to try to get a piece of the pie.

The Hyundai Porest RV is not very large. Built on the Hyundai H100 truck, it’s 223 inches long, 115 inches tall, and 83 inches wide, it could probably fit in many other RVs.

Nonetheless, it should have enough room for four adults. It features convertible sleeping area in the front dining area as well as a mom’s attic with additional sleeping accommodations. There’s also a slide-out in the rear, a bathroom, and a small kitchen that includes a fridge, sink, and microwave.

Under the hood of this small camper van is a 2.5-liter diesel engine rated at just 133 horsepower. It’s paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission. In other words, don’t expect to go very fast — but of course, that’s not exactly why anyone would buy a Hyundai Porest RV in the first place.

Thanks to its compact size and low starting price of about $42,000, the Hyundai Porest RV makes it easy for people to get into the RV life. No need for a strong towing vehicle, a towing permit, or lots of space for the RV when you’re not using it.

Will the new Porest light the RV world on fire? It’s too soon to tell. Let’s just hope that when Hyundai’s engineers were at the drawing table, it could tell the Porest from the trees.