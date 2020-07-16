No Comments

June Sales Report Holds Mixed News for Hyundai

The Hyundai Palisade broke its record for monthly sales in June

Photo: Hyundai

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present a challenge for Hyundai, but the automaker’s June sales report does contain some good news as well. While Hyundai’s overall U.S. sales were down 22 percent for the month, retail sales were actually up 6 percent with 48,935 units sold.

America’s Best Warranty: Find out what makes Hyundai’s coverage so special

Hyundai sold a total of 50,135 vehicles in June. The overall year-over-year decline in sales is mainly due to the fact that fleet sales were down 93 percent. Fortunately for Hyundai, though, those sales only make up 2 percent of the total.

For the quarter, Hyundai sold 141,722 vehicles for a 24 percent decrease, including a 5 percent retail drop. For the first half of the year, Hyundai sales totaled 272,597 units — a 3 percent decline.

“Thanks to our dealers’ quick action to meet an uptick in customer demand, Hyundai enjoyed the second straight month of increased retail sales,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of national sales. “We achieved the highest retail market share gains on the year through May.”

Blue Link Services: Stay connected on the go in your Hyundai vehicle

Top Hyundai sales performers for June

Hyundai’s most impressive sales performer for the month was the Palisade full-size SUV. Although it didn’t lead Hyundai in total sales, its 8,169 units represent a monthly record for the model. The Palisade also broke its record for retail sales in June.

The top-selling vehicle of the month for Hyundai was the Tucson SUV. Although it moved 10,216 units, this was a more than 20 percent decrease compared to June 2019.

Not far behind was the Santa Fe SUV with 8,376 sales. Although the Santa Fe was down more than 41 percent for the month, it actually gained 14 percent in retail sales.

The Kona was another bright spot for Hyundai in June. Despite the fact that this SUV was down over 6 percent overall with 5,943 units sold, its retail sales went up by 1 percent.

With retail numbers trending upward and redesigned models like the 2021 Santa Fe and 2021 Tucson on the way, Hyundai is poised to continue rebuilding its sales momentum in the coming months.