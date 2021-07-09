No Comments

Hyundai Breaks June and Second-Quarter Sales Records

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America finished June with plenty to celebrate, including its fourth straight monthly sales record and its best-ever second quarter.

Hyundai vs. the Competition: Find out how the new Elantra outmatches the Honda Accord

Hyundai piled up 72,465 sales for the month. That’s a 45 percent improvement on June 2020, and the automaker’s best June on record. Retail sales rose 36 percent to 66,765 units, also a June record.

Along with its June record, Hyundai also set new benchmarks with 240,005 total sales in the second quarter and 407,135 total sales over the year’s first six months.

“The dedication of our retail partners in delivering Hyundai vehicles with an outstanding consumer experience is paying off with even more sales records,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s senior vice president of national sales. “We continue to successfully manage the extraordinary consumer demand in close collaboration with our manufacturing and supply chain partners.”

Coming Soon: Take a sneak peek at the all-new 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz truck

Hyundai’s top sellers for June 2021

Most of Hyundai’s lineup posted strong sales increases compared to June 2020. The overall bestseller was the red-hot Elantra sedan, which moved 14,785 units for a 96 percent increase. The redesigned Tucson SUV notched 14,621 sales for a 43 percent increase. The Santa Fe SUV was up 34 percent on the strength of 11,202 sales.

The Sonata sedan had a strong month, too, piling up 9,938 sales for an 84 percent increase. The Kona small SUV gained 41 percent, selling 8,388 units. The Ioniq eco-friendly car lineup totaled 3,444 sales, which comes out to a dramatic 297 percent gain. The Venue small SUV was up 97 percent with 3,033 sales.

The only Hyundai models that didn’t post sales increases for June were the Palisade full-size SUV, Accent sedan, and Veloster hatchback.

After several months of setting new monthly and all-time sales records, can Hyundai keep up its momentum? In the coming months, the automaker is pinning its hopes on continued strong sales from core models. New arrivals like the Santa Cruz truck, Elantra N Line performance car, and Ioniq 5 EV could provide a boost as well, helping Hyundai build even more on what it’s achieved in the first six months of 2021.