Hyundai Boss Promises a “Mind-Blowing” Hybrid Pickup That Could Change the Game by 2028

The company has confirmed that a new, “mind-blowing” hybrid model is in the works, set to arrive by 2028. Hyundai’s Australian boss, Don Romano, has teased that the upcoming pickup will feature unique technologies, setting it apart from the competition. With this strategic move, Hyundai aims to challenge the dominance of established players like Ford and Toyota in both Australia and global markets.

Hyundai’s entry into the pickup segment is a significant shift for the company, which has long focused on passenger cars and crossovers. The automaker has announced plans to launch several new pickups in the coming years, including a hybrid model for Australia, a separate pickup for North America by 2030, and a rugged SUV to complement the truck lineup.

Romano has made it clear that Hyundai is not looking to take shortcuts, as the company is determined to create a vehicle that offers innovation rather than simply rebadging an existing model. At the heart of this new pickup is a range-extender hybrid system, which Hyundai says will provide a fresh take on the hybrid powertrain.

A Bold New Direction: Hyundai’s Own Pickup

Hyundai is determined to forge its own path in the midsize pickup market, refusing to rely on third-party platforms or merely slap a badge on an existing model. Don Romano stressed the importance of differentiation, stating, “We could easily take another platform and just go out there and rebadge it, and that’s just not acceptable, especially now,” reports Carscoop.

He emphasized that the company’s focus is on creating a truly innovative vehicle, something that will offer more than what competitors currently provide. This decision to develop a completely new platform for the truck aligns with Hyundai’s goal to stand out in a crowded market.

According to Romano, Hyundai is working on technologies that have yet to be seen in any other vehicles in the market. “There are technologies that we’re currently developing that are different than anything we brought to market,” he said.

The company is committed to making sure the final product delivers on this promise, with Romano asserting that the new truck will not only meet expectations but exceed them, calling it “mind-blowing.” These bold claims show Hyundai’s serious intent to bring a unique product to market and challenge existing industry standards.

The official announcement for the midsize pickup and rugged SUV designed for North America – © Hyundai

Powering the Future: A New Hybrid System

The upcoming Hyundai pickup will introduce a new type of hybrid powertrain. While Romano stopped short of revealing all the details, he hinted that it won’t be a traditional plug-in hybrid but rather a range-extender hybrid (EREV), a system already being developed within the Hyundai Group.

EREV systems use a small gasoline engine to recharge the battery when it runs low, extending the vehicle’s range without relying entirely on an internal combustion engine. Romano’s comments suggest that Hyundai is focused on offering a hybrid solution that is both efficient and sustainable, aligning with the broader industry shift toward reducing emissions and offering consumers more eco-friendly options.

Hyundai is also paying close attention to the challenges of diesel powertrains. Romano expressed concerns about their long-term viability, saying that while diesel may serve as a short-term solution, the future of the company’s truck lineup will lean more toward hybrid technologies.

This is in line with the approach seen in other models from Hyundai and Kia, including the latter’s plans to electrify the Kia Tasman truck in the near future. With the new hybrid system, Hyundai is positioning itself as a forward-thinking automaker in the pickup segment, ready to lead the way with cleaner, more efficient technologies.

Competing in a Crowded Market

Hyundai’s new pickup will compete in the highly competitive midsize truck market, where it will face off against some of the most popular and established models. In Australia, the truck will challenge the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux, the top two players in the region’s midsize segment.

Hyundai will also have to contend with other rivals like the Nissan Navara, Mitsubishi Triton, and Isuzu D-Max, as well as newer entrants such as the Kia Tasman, which is set to launch soon. In North America, the truck will compete against models like the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and Toyota Tacoma, while the South American version will go head-to-head with the Chevrolet S10 and Volkswagen Amarok. These rivalries underline the uphill battle Hyundai faces, but with its focus on hybrid and electric technologies, the company is betting that it can stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Romano has also emphasized that Hyundai is focused on creating a pickup tailored specifically to the needs of each market, noting that the Australian model might differ from those slated for North and South America. This suggests that Hyundai plans to fine-tune the design and features of the truck to ensure it appeals to local tastes and requirements. With the growing presence of Chinese-made trucks in Australia and South America, Hyundai will need to ensure that its offering provides something unique and competitive in order to win over consumers.

Looking Ahead: Electric Pickups on the Horizon

As part of its broader strategy, Hyundai is also working on a fully electric pickup, which could eventually join its Ioniq family of electric vehicles. This move reflects Hyundai’s commitment to expanding its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, which has already seen significant success with the Ioniq crossover.

By venturing into the electric pickup segment, Hyundai is looking to tap into the growing consumer demand for electric vehicles and address the evolving needs of the pickup market, which is increasingly turning to sustainable and low-emission options.

Hyundai’s electric pickup is still in the early stages of development, but it’s clear that the company sees it as an integral part of its future plans. As the global automotive industry continues to push for electrification, Hyundai’s ability to offer a fully electric alternative to traditional pickups could give it a significant edge. While details are scarce, it’s likely that the electric model will follow the same principles as the hybrid version, offering consumers a cleaner, more efficient way to experience pickup truck performance.