No Comments

Hyundai Reveals Redesigned 2021 Santa Fe

Photo: Hyundai

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is heading into its eagerly anticipated fourth generation with a freshly redesigned appearance both inside and out.

The Current Santa Fe: See features, specs, and trims for the 2020 model

Hyundai unveiled the new Santa Fe earlier this month, giving us the first full look at the latest version of this popular compact SUV.

“We modernized the new Santa Fe with premium features and appealing aesthetics that are sure to add value,” said SangYup Lee, Hyundai’s senior vice president and Global Design Center chief. “The bold lines that extend from one side to the other and from front to back give Santa Fe a rugged yet refined look that SUV customers want. Besides, we’ve added numerous features and functions to create a truly family-focused SUV that is a pleasure to drive.”

Hyundai’s Newest SUV Model: Learn about the city-friendly 2020 Venue

Photo: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: Exterior Redesign

The Santa Fe’s most noticeable design change is its new grille, which fully spans the front. Along with its expanded size, this grille also features geometric patterning with headlamps and LED daytime running lights that integrate into a T shape.

Along both sides, the daytime running lights and taillights are connected by a long, uninterrupted line. Continuing this connective theme, the taillights are linked by a horizontal rear bar.

Photo: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe: Interior Redesign

The new interior of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe features new soft-touch materials and a raised center console that gives the cockpit a cozier and more ergonomic feel. The console holds gear shift buttons for the SUV’s new shift-by-wire system, technology that’s already been incorporated in other recent Hyundai models like the 2020 Sonata and Palisade. Accompanying the gear shifters is a Terrain Mode selector knob for easy switching among drive modes and HTRAC all-wheel-drive settings. Mud, snow, sand, eco, sport, comfort, and smart modes are included.

Also on the center console is a new 10.25-inch touch screen with voice-guided navigation, preloaded maps, and a spectrum of other infotainment features.

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai hasn’t released specs for the 2021 Santa Fe or indicated when it will go on sale yet, but we’ll be sure to provide those details for you here at The News Wheel as soon as they become available.