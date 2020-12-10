No Comments

Hyundai Sales Slip in November

Hyundai Kona sales were up more than 42 percent in November

Photo: Hyundai

After posting sales increases in three of the past four months, Hyundai Motor America lost a bit of ground in November.

The Perfect SUV for Your Active Lifestyle: Meet the 2021 Hyundai Kona

The automaker sold 55,171 vehicles for the month, down 9 percent from a year ago. Of those sales, 45,690 were on the retail side — an 11 percent loss compared to November 2019.

Hyundai was quick to point out that this November included three fewer days and one less weekend for sales than in 2019. Sales were up 4 percent on what Hyundai calls a “daily selling rate basis.”

“We were able to maintain our industry-beating sales momentum despite quirks in the reporting calendar and added COVID-19 challenges,” said Randy Parker, Hyundai Motor America’s vice president of national sales. “We’ve never had a better product lineup and with the all-new Elantra hitting dealerships now and an onslaught of new SUV, performance, and eco-friendly vehicles on their way, we are extremely optimistic about the future of Hyundai.”

Room for Everyone: Check out the family-friendly 2021 Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai sales leaders for November

More than 66 percent of Hyundai’s total sales for the month came from the automaker’s growing SUV lineup. SUVs dominated retail sales even more with a 68 percent share.

Among individual Hyundai models, three made big gains in November. The Kona SUV led the way with a 42.6 percent increase, good for 8,551 sales. The Palisade SUV had a strong month as well, selling 6,436 units for a 22.1 percent increase. Bucking the industry’s sedan slump, the midsize Sonata was up a whopping 39 percent with 8,242 units sold.

Hyundai’s two top-selling vehicles both lost ground compared to November 2019. The automaker’s leading seller, the Tucson SUV, was down nearly 19 percent with 9,739 sales. Santa Fe SUV sales fell 10 percent to 8,765 units. Both of these models will soon be available in redesigned or refreshed versions, which should help bring their sales back up in the coming months.

For more of the latest news about Hyundai models, sales, and more, check out our coverage here at The News Wheel.