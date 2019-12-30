No Comments

[PHOTOS] Hyundai Vision T Concept Flaunts Futuristic Design Elements

Photo: Hyundai

The recently revealed Hyundai Vision T Concept combines advanced plug-in hybrid technology with a cutting-edge compact SUV platform and the brand’s dynamic new Sensuous Sportiness design language.

Introduced last month at 2019 AutoMobility LA, the Vision T Concept first catches the eye with a matte-green exterior paint job, a long hood, and a combination of sleek curves and sharply precise angles.

From the side, the Vision T shows off frameless window design, gleaming satin chrome trim, and oversized alloy wheels with a beveled five-split-spoke layout and orange brake calipers.

The front features a glowing Hyundai logo, along with integrated hidden signature headlamps that appear to be part of the geometrically patterned grille, but transform from dark chrome to an illuminated look when the vehicle is started.

Another Hyundai Plug-In Hybrid: Learn more about the latest Ioniq sedan model

Photo: Hyundai

The geometric elements of the Vision T’s grille aren’t just for show. They combine to make up an advanced parametric air shutter design. These shutters move in a sequenced pattern to bring air into the powertrain and improve the vehicle’s efficiency and aerodynamics.

The rear also features a lit-up logo and hidden lamps, which are connected by a thin horizontal bar and shut down sequentially when the vehicle is turned off.

The battery of the Vision T is charged via a port with a sliding cover on the rear passenger side. This setup sports an illuminated “Blue Drive” symbol when charging is in progress. The exterior also displays a meter that lights up in a full circle when the Vision T is completely charged.

Hyundai hasn’t indicated how the Vision T Concept will fit into its plans, but expect to see many of these design features integrated into the automaker’s future models.

Flagship Sedan: Get acquainted with the Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid

Hyundai Vision T Concept Photos: