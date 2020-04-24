No Comments

Inkas Armored Lincoln Navigator L Can Shrug Off Grenades

Imagine this, but it can eat a couple grenade blasts for breakfast. That’s the Inkas armored Lincoln Navigator L

Photo: Lincoln

Does anyone really need an SUV that can withstand two simultaneous grenade blasts and a hail of .30-caliber gunfire? Probably not. But hey, if you can get it, why not? Ain’t that America, after all? And it doesn’t get much more American than Inkas’ armored Lincoln Navigator L, which not for nothing is made in Canada.

The Inkas armored Lincoln Navigator L takes your average, run-of-the-mill extended-length luxury SUV — a 450-horsepower monster with four-wheel drive — and gives it the ability to soak up a whole ton of damage and keep on ticking. Inkas, a leading armored vehicle manufacturer based out of Toronto that specializes in everything from SUVs to limousines, says that its take on the extra-long Navigator offers 360-degree ballistic protection, multiple layers of bulletproof glass, a beefed-up suspension, and run-flat devices. All super vital stuff for your next run to the supermarket for toilet paper, no doubt.

Meet the Inkas Armored Lincoln Navigator L

Not content with all that? You can also add upgrades like a siren/PA/intercom, heavy-duty brakes and wheels, emergency lights, fire suppression capabilities, and a lightweight armoring package. We’re talking real video game stuff here, so if you’re a member of S.T.A.R.S. fleeing Raccoon City with a mutated leather daddy hot on your tail, you’re in luck.

And because this is the Navigator L we’re talking about, you also get all sorts of high-end goodies like Active Motion front seats, supple leather seating, and a 20-speaker Revel Ultima surround sound system that helps drown out the wails of the living dead as they close in. Also, as the winner of Edmunds’ 2019 Best Family Car Award for full-size luxury SUVs and the 2019 Good Housekeeping Best Large Luxury SUV award, you can bank on plenty of comfort for the kids in the backseat even as bands of raiders lob grenades in your direction.

If you’re thinking that you can use your stimulus check as down payment, though, you’re probably gonna need a fair amount more than $1,200. Inkas doesn’t list a price for its armored Lincoln Navigator L — you’ll need to contact them for a quote. As far as what you might expect to pay, Motor Authority notes that the company’s armored Escalade goes for anywhere between $300,000 and $500,000.

But, hey, again: ‘Murica. By way of Canada. But it’s also great if you’re a Canadian who wants a ridiculously armored-up SUV, too. So also whatever the Canadian equivalent of ‘Murica is. Can’da? Canuhduh? Something like that.

