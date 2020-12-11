No Comments

Introducing the New LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler

LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is an instantly recognizable vehicle thanks to its unique design, off-road-ready features, and fun-to-drive attitude. And, thanks to a collaboration between LEGO and Jeep, kids nowhere near driving age and young-at-heart adults can enjoy assembling and “driving” a pint-sized version of the iconic model.

Learn More: Fun facts you might now know about Jeep

The new LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is the first time a Jeep SUV has appeared as a LEGO model. It features rugged tires, a distinct seven-slot grille, and rear seats that fold down.

”The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world,” said Lars Thygesen, Designer, LEGO Technic. “The Rubicon has a lot of the iconic details loved by 4×4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the real vehicle into the LEGO Technic replica. I hope LEGO fans and vehicle lovers enjoy all aspects, including the suspension, winch, and open-air design that we developed alongside the talented Jeep design team.”

LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Photo: FCA

The LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler sports a yellow and black color scheme. It has 665 pieces. A front steering system is operated with a button. The model even features an axle-articulation suspension to mimic real-world response on the toy.

“Ask any Jeep Wrangler owner and they’ll tell you that their vehicle is just a bigger version of this new LEGO set,” said Mark Allen, Head of Jeep Design. “The design of the Jeep Wrangler allows them to take it apart, top off, doors off, reconfigure it, add new pieces from our Mopar team, and then put it back together again. This LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler should bring a new level of joy to our Jeep enthusiasts and help inspire future designers to the brand.”

Check Out: The new 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel

You can get your hands on the LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler from a range of retailers across the globe, online at LEGO.com, or LEGO stores. The model will be available starting January 1, 2021, for approximately $49.99