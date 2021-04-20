No Comments

Introducing the New Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 Special Edition

The Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 Special Edition

Photo: FCA

Ram has announced that it will launch the new, limited-production Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 Special Edition. This model improves the exterior design and capabilities of the 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star Crew Cab 4×4 with different Mopar accessories.

Should You Buy a New or Used Ram Truck? The advantages of each

Features of the Mopar ’21 Ram 1500

The Big Horn trim

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star Crew Cab 4×4 already comes with 20-inch black wheels, black grille badges, black-painted mirrors, and a Mopar bed step. It gets its power from the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, which pairs with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission to deliver 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.

With the Mopar ’21 Special Edition Package, the Ram 1500 comes in either the Bright White, Billet Silver, Hydro Blue, or Flame Red paint color. This package also gives the truck black exterior decals, black exhaust tips, and a gloss-black grille surround.

To protect the truck bed, the package adds a spray-in bedliner and a body-color, one-piece tonneau cover. Adjustable tie-downs are included as well to secure your gear, while tow hooks and dual-trailer camera prep make for less stressful towing experiences.

The interior of the Limited trim

Photo: FCA

On the inside, the new model features a serialized Mopar ’21 instrument-panel badge that displays the build-sequence number. The truck’s premium cloth seats also have Light Diesel Gray stitching, Molle bags on the sides, and an embroidered Mopar logo on each seatback.

Mopar black off-road style running boards provide an extra boost into the cabin. In addition, all-weather floor mats protect the cabin from mud and dirt. The special-edition truck also comes with an exclusive owner kit, featuring a personalized metal certificate of authenticity with a unique rendering of the model as well as the serialized vehicle-build number.

The Best Places to Travel in Your Truck: Great locations in Boise, Idaho

Ram will only be releasing 250 units of the Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 this summer. The Mopar ’21 Special Edition Package will have an MSRP of $8,500.