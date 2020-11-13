No Comments

Introducing the Subaru University Scholarship for Automotive Excellence

Photo: Subaru

If Subaru is known for one thing outside of producing rugged, reliable, family-friendly vehicles, it’s using its position as an industry leader for philanthropic purposes. This year alone, different branches of the Subaru Love Promise have sponsored and hosted events centered around cleaning up communities, finding homes for frequently ignored pets, and even donated 50 million meals to food shelters across the country.

Subaru’s most recent act of kindness, announced just yesterday, is called the Subaru University Scholarship for Automotive Excellence, which is meant to encourage promising young students to pursue careers in the automotive industry.

What is the Subaru University Scholarship?

The new initiative is the direct result of a partnership with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Rainbow PUSH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “protect, defend, and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields, and to promote peace and justice around the world,” according to its official site.

According to a press release, the Subaru University Scholarship for Automotive Excellence will provide six students in Camden, NJ — where Subaru’s North American headquarters is located — with financial aid so they can obtain an associate degree at Camden County College through the Automotive Technology Apprentice program. In addition, each of the recipients will have access to internship opportunities and will be paired with a local Subaru retailer, who will mentor them and provide insight into the industry.

Enthusiastic leadership

Representatives from Subaru, Rainbow PUSH, and Camden County College all expressed their excitement for the joint venture in a recent press release. Here’s what they had to say.

Sheila Gallucci-Davis, VP of General Counsel, Philanthropy and Corporate Responsibility, Subaru or America: “We are committed to strengthening our communities by helping to make education as accessible as possible. Providing these six scholarships is one way to honor that commitment in our Camden home and continue our effort to be more than a car company.”

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., President and Founder of Rainbow PUSH: “This socio-economic initiative is a benchmark in the automotive industry. Subaru is a valued partner who shares our commitment to level the economic and educational playing fields.”

Donald Borden, Camden County College President: “We believe that the program will provide incredible opportunities for the selected scholars and help build the future of the automotive industry.”

While the Subaru University Scholarship for Automotive Excellence is currently only active in Camden, NJ, it wouldn’t be out of character for Subaru to extend its reach to other cities across the United States. For what it’s worth, if promising young adults are inspired to pursue a career in the automotive industry based on the way Subaru conducts its business, I think we have a lot to look forward to in the years to come.

