Is Chevrolet Planning an Electric Camaro?

Photo: Chevrolet

As General Motors gears up to release a myriad of electric cars ranging from Hummers to Cadillacs, it only seems natural that the American automaker would consider electrifying some of its high-performance classics. One of the automaker’s recent tweets even seems to hint that an electric Camaro may be on the horizon.

Our all-new modular platform and Ultium batteries will be the heartbeat of our all-electric future – powering electric vehicles in every segment to meet the needs of every person. https://t.co/6rHye50N3w pic.twitter.com/biMvKalc7g — General Motors (@GM) March 5, 2020

Around three seconds into this video, a vehicle is shown with its silhouette partially illuminated — and based on its proportions, it greatly resembles a Camaro coupe.

All of the vehicles featured in the Twitter video are built upon GM’s flexible new BEV3 electric car platform. It can support rear-wheel-drive configurations, as well as powertrains that can deliver up to 1,000-horsepower and 400 miles of range.

Previous electric Camaro builds

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’ve been following the Camaro’s journey to electrification, you’re probably familiar with the eCOPO Camaro dragster. This beast was capable of a 9.0-second quarter-mile, courtesy of its all-electric powertrain that delivers 700 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. In place of a traditional combustion engine, the eCOPO Camaro boasts a pair of electric motors and a 32-kWh battery pack. While it wasn’t built for range, the eCOPO Camaro enjoyed a quick-charging 800-volt system. And while Chevrolet hinted at the model’s production potential, the eCOPO Camaro was never intended for mass production.

If there’s an electric Camaro in the cards, we’ll probably have to wait quite a while before we can get behind the wheel. The Camaro’s current generation is slated to last until 2023, so don’t expect to see an electrified model cruising around until then. While that coincides with GM’s electric blitz, it’s unclear if the Camaro is a priority for the automaker.

However, it’s important to remember that Chevrolet hasn’t officially confirmed that an electric Camaro is coming to market. That said, what are your thoughts on an electrified Camaro? Let us know in the comments below!