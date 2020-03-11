Is Chevrolet Planning an Electric Camaro?
As General Motors gears up to release a myriad of electric cars ranging from Hummers to Cadillacs, it only seems natural that the American automaker would consider electrifying some of its high-performance classics. One of the automaker’s recent tweets even seems to hint that an electric Camaro may be on the horizon.
Around three seconds into this video, a vehicle is shown with its silhouette partially illuminated — and based on its proportions, it greatly resembles a Camaro coupe.
All of the vehicles featured in the Twitter video are built upon GM’s flexible new BEV3 electric car platform. It can support rear-wheel-drive configurations, as well as powertrains that can deliver up to 1,000-horsepower and 400 miles of range.
Another High-Performance Superstar: Learn about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Previous electric Camaro builds
If you’ve been following the Camaro’s journey to electrification, you’re probably familiar with the eCOPO Camaro dragster. This beast was capable of a 9.0-second quarter-mile, courtesy of its all-electric powertrain that delivers 700 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. In place of a traditional combustion engine, the eCOPO Camaro boasts a pair of electric motors and a 32-kWh battery pack. While it wasn’t built for range, the eCOPO Camaro enjoyed a quick-charging 800-volt system. And while Chevrolet hinted at the model’s production potential, the eCOPO Camaro was never intended for mass production.
If there’s an electric Camaro in the cards, we’ll probably have to wait quite a while before we can get behind the wheel. The Camaro’s current generation is slated to last until 2023, so don’t expect to see an electrified model cruising around until then. While that coincides with GM’s electric blitz, it’s unclear if the Camaro is a priority for the automaker.
A Fresh New Look: See the updates on the 2021 Chevy Equinox
However, it’s important to remember that Chevrolet hasn’t officially confirmed that an electric Camaro is coming to market. That said, what are your thoughts on an electrified Camaro? Let us know in the comments below!
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.