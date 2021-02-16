No Comments

Is It OK to Use Flex Fuel in My Car?

Some signs that your vehicle is flex-fuel friendly

If you’ve ever wondered if it’s safe to use flex fuel with your vehicle, you’re in the right place. Here’s a brief overview of what flex fuel is and how to tell if your car is compatible with it.

What flex fuel is

As Hearst Autos Research shared with Car and Driver, flex fuel can be defined as “a high-level combination of ethanol and gasoline that consists of 51 percent to 83 percent ethanol blended with gasoline.” Though, the exact ratio of ethanol to gas varies a bit depending on where you live and what season it is, as MotorTrend’s Frank Markus points out.

How to know if your car is compatible with it

There are a few ways to find out if your vehicle is flex-fuel friendly. For starters, check the fuel door and gas cap. Per the United States Environmental Protection Agency, some flex-fuel vehicles will have an “E85” or “E15” label on the fuel door. Others will have either a yellow gas cap or a yellow ring around the fuel nozzle insert.

You can also inspect your vehicle’s exterior for any special badging that suggests a “flex fuel” status, as the EPA claims. For instance, some automakers put a “Flex-Fuel” badge on the tailgate near the bumper.

Another thing you can do is check your vehicle’s owner manual. Per the EPA, it should specify what fuel you should use with your particular make and model, whether that be flex-fuel or conventional gasoline.

The owner’s manual should specify whether you can safely use flex fuel in your car

Some caveats when using flex fuel

It’s important to use flex fuel only if you’re 100 percent sure your vehicle is flex-fuel compatible. If not, you could risk causing some serious damages to your car, as Delphi Auto Parts highlights. For one thing, the high alcohol content of this fuel type can corrode the steel lines and dry out the rubber connecting hoses of a conventional engine vehicle. It can also deteriorate the fuel level sensor, which might cause it to malfunction.

In addition, you’ll want to stick with the percentage of ethanol that your car’s manufacturer recommends, as Bell Performance articulates. For instance, even though E15 is another common type of flex fuel, some older hybrid models can’t handle this ethanol-to-gas ratio. In this case, you’ll want to stick with E85, or whatever type of fuel the owner manual specifies.

